Dr. Joyce Announces Leading-Edge No-Prep Veneers

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joyce Kahng, a leading dental influencer and owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, announces a new innovative service of no-prep veneers. The unique process delivers porcelain veneers while conserving the original tooth structure.

No-prep veneers are a minimally invasive procedure that follows the three-visit process consistent with traditional veneers: (1) in-person consult, (2) tooth reshaping with temporaries, and (3) finalizing veneer placement. However, no-prep differs with the patient not undergoing harsh drilling or anesthesia. Lack of anesthesia allows patients to judge the temporaries without numbed lips, allowing for immediate adjustments based on their preference.

Dr. Joyce’s no-prep veneers also differ from their earlier counterpart, Lumineers, by lack of bulkiness and opaqueness. Her minimally invasive and novel approach applies veneers without drilling the tooth into a nub. While it is easier to apply veneers by drilling the teeth down, veneers are irreversible, making preserving the initial tooth structure a significant and skillful effort on the dentist's part.

“I am interested in pushing the boundaries of what was previously deemed impossible,” Dr. Joyce Kahng said. “No-prep can be done in a conservative way that respects biology. I want my patients to walk out with a natural look, where people cannot tell that their bright smiles are veneers.”

For individuals seeking responsible aesthetic enhancement, no-prep veneers are the perfect solution. Dr. Joyce is one of a few trained dentists educated on such conscious, contemporary processes, which require a technique-sensitive and gentle hand because the veneer is fragile until bonded. A pioneer of minimally invasive dentistry, Dr. Joyce is especially conscious when approaching veneers, evident with her laser-only veneer removal technology and now with no-prep.

Candidates for no-prep veneers include individuals with relatively small and straight teeth. There may be minimal enamel reshaping for teeth that are not straight. Depending on the individual, a combination of no-prep and minimal prep may be possible.

For individuals seeking to preserve their teeth and enhance their smiles without resorting to invasive procedures, Dr. Joyce Kahng and Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio offer a range of progressive solutions tailored to individual needs.

ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNG:

Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state-of-the-art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she provides a more comfortable, syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.

For more information, visit www.omdentalstudio.com.

