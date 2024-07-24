Netzky Olswang Law Group Welcomes Two Esteemed Attorneys
We are proud to announce the addition of two highly respected attorneys, Robert Hanlon and Rebecca Feinberg Coleman to our distinguished team.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netzky Olswang Law Group LLC is proud to announce the addition of two highly respected attorneys, Robert Hanlon and Rebecca Feinberg Coleman, to our distinguished team. Founders Ted Netzky and Daniel Olswang are delighted to welcome these talented professionals, enhancing our full-service law firm's capabilities.
Rob brings over two decades of experience in complex litigation. He has a notable track record in Federal Court, where he has successfully represented clients in high-stakes cases, demonstrating his expertise and strategic approach. Additionally, Rob's previous tenure as a State's Attorney has equipped him with invaluable insights into the legal system, enhancing our firm's litigation and negotiation strategies. His federal court experience and prosecutorial background further strengthen our litigation team, providing our clients with unparalleled legal insight and service. Rob’s legal skills are enhanced by his large corporate real estate lending and appraisal experience.
Rebecca, an accomplished attorney specializing in divorce and all areas of family law, joins us with a reputation for her compassionate and client-focused approach. Rebecca's extensive experience and dedication to her clients' well-being make her a valuable asset to our firm. Her presence will enhance our divorce and family law services, ensuring comprehensive support for our clients’ diverse needs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rob and Rebecca to our team," said Ted Netzky, Co-Founder of Netzky Olswang Law Group. "Their extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our firm's mission to provide top-tier legal services."
Daniel Olswang, Co-Founder, added, "The addition of Rob and Rebecca allows us to expand our service offerings and continue delivering the high-quality representation our clients expect. We are confident that their expertise will be instrumental in our firm's continued success."
Netzky Olswang Law Group remains committed to providing exceptional legal services across various practice areas, including corporate law, family law, estate planning, and complex litigation. With the addition of Rob and Rebecca, our firm is better positioned than ever to meet the evolving needs of our clients.
About Netzky Olswang Law Group LLC:
Netzky Olswang Law Group LLC is a premier full-service law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive legal solutions. Our team of experienced attorneys is committed to delivering exceptional results and personalized service to meet our clients' diverse legal needs.
