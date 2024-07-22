CrowdStrike Potential Impact to Government Services

NASHVILLE – Similar to many other organizations around the globe, the Tennessee state government utilizes a third-party vendor, CrowdStrike, for cybersecurity monitoring and has been negatively impacted by its programming update. The CrowdStrike update was pushed into the State’s environment around 11:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

“We are quickly assessing the impact on our IT environment while ensuring that critical needs are being met,” Department of Finance and Administration, Strategic Information Systems Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said. “We are aware that several of our agency software applications are impacted, which means some government services may not be available today. We will continue to evaluate the repercussions of this update as we bring our systems, applications and state services back online as soon as possible.”

CrowdStrike has communicated that its programming update was not a cyberattack. We can confirm that the CrowdStrike programming update has not compromised citizen data.