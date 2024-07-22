Governor Evers appoints Pamela Boivin to WEDC Board of Directors

Pamela Boivin

MADISON, JULY 22, 2024 — Gov. Tony Evers today appointed Pamela Boivin to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Board of Directors. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Willie Smith from the board.

“Pamela brings a depth of experience and knowledge to the WEDC Board of Directors, with a demonstrated commitment to ensuring all of our Wisconsin communities succeed,” said Gov. Evers. “Pamela’s input and insight will help drive the mission of this board as it supports WEDC’s efforts to build an economy for all where everyone in Wisconsin has the opportunity to thrive.”

Boivin serves as Executive Director of Woodland Financial Partners, Inc. (WFP), a federally certified Native community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides alternative financing and development services for entrepreneurs and small businesses on to eleven federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the governor’s appointment to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation,” said Boivin. “The WEDC plays a vital role in supporting innovation, business development, and job creation in our state and fostering support for diverse business development. I am excited to collaborate with the WEDC administration, board members, and the companies and communities it serves. Together, we will build a strong Wisconsin business climate that benefits everyone.”

A full-time employee with WFP since 2007, Boivin has ignited growth and sustainability for the organization. A member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Boivin’s duties include a key role in fostering partnerships and connections for economic development, project assessment and feasibility, business plan assistance for loan applicants, loan application assistance, credit analysis for applicants, compliance reporting, and portfolio management.

She also serves as Chairwoman of the Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation, of which WFP is a member, and has served on the Governor’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity and the Governor’s Green-Ribbon Commission on Clean Energy and Environmental Innovation.

Boivin has a master’s degree in business administration from Marquette University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with certifications in asset building strategies, financial education curriculum, and risk management.

WEDC’s board of directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries, and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience. The board of directors provides WEDC with strategic leadership and operational oversight, representing statewide public and private economic development interests.