Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,317 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A1005171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks   

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours

STREET: Main Road

TOWN: Huntington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Emily LaRock

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area of Main Road in the town of Huntington for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene along with Richmond Rescue and Huntington Fire Department. The sole occupant and operator identified as Emily LaRock (47) of Brandon. Investigation indicated LaRock was traveling south on Main Road when her vehicle veered off the roadway and went into a ditch, causing front end damage.

 

While speaking with LaRock, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment. LaRock was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours          

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more