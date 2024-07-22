Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1005171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours

STREET: Main Road

TOWN: Huntington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Emily LaRock

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area of Main Road in the town of Huntington for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene along with Richmond Rescue and Huntington Fire Department. The sole occupant and operator identified as Emily LaRock (47) of Brandon. Investigation indicated LaRock was traveling south on Main Road when her vehicle veered off the roadway and went into a ditch, causing front end damage.

While speaking with LaRock, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment. LaRock was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



