Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A1005171
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours
STREET: Main Road
TOWN: Huntington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Emily LaRock
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 22, 2024, at approximately 1352 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area of Main Road in the town of Huntington for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene along with Richmond Rescue and Huntington Fire Department. The sole occupant and operator identified as Emily LaRock (47) of Brandon. Investigation indicated LaRock was traveling south on Main Road when her vehicle veered off the roadway and went into a ditch, causing front end damage.
While speaking with LaRock, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment. LaRock was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Chittenden County Superior Court August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2024, at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov