Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 22 include the following:

Thursday, July 25 at 8:45 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will provide opening remarks at Converse Women's Leadership Conference, 300 Margaret Law Way, Spartanburg, S.C.

Friday, July 26 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Darlington Raceway in highlighting the upcoming Darlington Cookout Southern 500, Plyler Park, 912 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Matt Humphrey at mhumphrey@nascar.com

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 15, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 15, 2024, included:

Monday, July 15

Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

Note: All times are Central Standard Time (CDT).

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Delegation breakfast, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI.

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican National Convention’s Business Session, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

4:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican National Convention’s Business Session, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

Tuesday, July 16

Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Delegation breakfast, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI.

9:45 AM: Media interview.

3:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican National Convention’s Business Session, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

10:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a South Carolina Republican Party delegation event, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI.

Wednesday, July 17

Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the South Carolina Delegation breakfast, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Southern States Fest event, American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican National Convention’s Business Session, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

Thursday, July 18

Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, Fiserv Forum, 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Delegation breakfast, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Milwaukee Brookfield, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican National Convention’s Business Session, Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.