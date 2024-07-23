Luxury Presence Names Aaron Grushow as Social Media Marketing Manager
The trailblazer behind the first million-follower real estate-focused account on TikTok
As a client, I admired Luxury Presence for spearheading the evolution of marketing in the real estate industry. The opportunity to join the team perfectly aligned with my career goals.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Presence, a leading prop-tech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions to over 12,000 real estate professionals, is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Grushow as the new Social Media Marketing Manager. In addition to being an accomplished agent (and former Luxury Presence client), Grushow brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in digital marketing, particularly in the real estate sector, making him an exceptionally valuable addition to our team.
— Aaron Grushow
Grushow’s impressive career includes pivotal roles in well-respected organizations, where his innovative social content and digital branding strategies have significantly impacted the real estate market. As an agent in the estates division at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate in Los Angeles, Grushow has demonstrated exceptional ability in leveraging social media to drive brand awareness and generate leads. Aaron managed and marketed over $70 million in luxury residential listings. His innovative approach and data-driven strategies led to a remarkable 5,000% increase in digital exposure for listings compared to the brokerage average. Grushow’s groundbreaking work includes creating the first real estate-focused TikTok account to reach one million followers, garnering over 250 million organic views.
At Luxury Presence, Grushow will lead the social media marketing efforts, bringing his innovative approach and deep understanding of digital landscapes to the forefront. His goal is to elevate the brand presence, drive engagement, and utilize cutting-edge social media strategies.
Grushow shares, "I was introduced to Luxury Presence about five years ago at my first office meeting as a new agent. The websites showcased were far superior to any other real estate sites I had seen before. Once I discovered that the stunning visuals were just a fraction of the value they offered, signing up was a no-brainer. That website became my digital home base and was crucial to my business throughout my time as an agent. As a client, I admired Luxury Presence for spearheading the evolution of marketing in the real estate industry. The opportunity to join as the social media marketing manager couldn't have been more perfectly aligned with my career goals."
For real estate agents, personal brands are everything. Today, social media is the most effective way to build a personal brand. There's no more efficient way to reach an audience, stay top of mind, gain the trust of prospects, and maintain a positive reputation than through social media. Best of all, agents can achieve this organically for free. That's just scratching the surface. It's the key reason agents and brokers should be active on social media.
With real estate sales only becoming more saturated and competitive, agents who adapt to the influx of technology and leverage the digital tools available in the industry will stay ahead of the competition. While hard work and sweat equity can take agents far, technology, like what Luxury Presence offers, will take agents further.
For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com
About Luxury Presence
Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 12,000 agents, teams, and brokerages–including more than 20 of the top 100 Wall Street Journal real estate agents. The company’s award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52M. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL Pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com/.
Audie Chamberlain
Lion & Orb
email us here