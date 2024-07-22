$17.8M Rehabilitation Project on the Callicoon Bridge

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $17.8 million project to rehabilitate the Callicoon Bridge – also known as Interstate Bridge #7 – which spans the Delaware River and links Bridge Street in the Town of Callicoon, Sullivan County, with State Route 1016 in Damascus Township, Pennsylvania. The project will enhance public safety, improve resiliency and ease travel along a key connector that provides access to the many boating, fishing and other recreational destinations in the vibrant Upper Delaware River Corridor.

“New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of today,” Governor Hochul said. “This project to rehabilitate the Callicoon Bridge will extend the service life of an important connector and help maintain access to the scenic Upper Delaware River region for the tens of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy this special place, especially in the summer.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With every project that we bring forward, the State Department of Transportation is modernizing infrastructure, increasing its resiliency, and enhancing the safety of the traveling public. The Upper Delaware River is a jewel for fishing and recreation enthusiasts across New York State and this project will ensure the Callicoon Bridge remains a key access point for people on both sides of the river for many years to come.”

Originally built in 1961, the 960-foot-long Callicoon Bridge is a steel, multi-girder structure that is jointly maintained by NYSDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The rehabilitation project includes the replacement of the bridge deck and repairs to the piers underneath the bridge. Workers will also build a causeway in the river to help workers access the bridge for repairs.

Motorists should be prepared for intermittent lane closures during the causeway construction. In 2025 and 2026 the bridge will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by a signal. Work is scheduled to wrap up in 2027 with structural steel painting. The project is being jointly funded by New York State, Pennsylvania and the federal government.

Motorists are advised to slow down, follow signs and traffic signals in the work zone. In addition, boaters on the Delaware River should also follow signage directing them around the work zone. The river will be monitored by a National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreation River unit.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “The Callicoon Bridge is a vital connector from Sullivan County to Pennsylvania over the Delaware River, carrying hundreds of vehicles every day, but age and deterioration have taken a toll. Now, thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are bridging the gap to make these long overdue repairs which means good-paying construction jobs and stronger more resilient infrastructure for Sullivan County. New Yorkers rely on this corridor for transportation, boating, fishing, and the outdoor recreation that is critical to the region’s economy. I’m thankful for Governor Hochul’s work making sure that the federal funding I secured is put to good use and will keep working with her to invest in New York’s bridges and roads.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “With the Callicoon Bridge being a critical link between Sullivan County and Pennsylvania, it is essential that the bridge is resilient to severe weather and safe for all travelers. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has brought much-needed improvements to bridges and other key infrastructure across New York State, and I’m thrilled to see that the Callicoon Bridge will now receive critical public safety upgrades thanks to funding from the law. I’m proud to have worked to help secure funds for this rehabilitation project and will continue to fight to bring federal dollars home.”

Assemblymember Aileen M. Gunther said, “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for prioritizing safety through the revitalization of this crucial piece of infrastructure. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the Town of Callicoon and Sullivan County as a whole.”

