Guardian Recovery Joins the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness’ Corporate Partner Program
Guardian Recovery Joins the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness’ Corporate Partner Program
Guardian Recovery is thrilled to be part of the Corporate Partner Program, and we look forward to collaborating with the ABHW and its members to make a positive impact in the behavioral health space.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery, a leading national behavioral healthcare provider, is proud to announce its participation in the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness’ Corporate Partner Program. As a national voice for payers that provide behavioral health insurance benefits to more than 200 million people, ABHW is dedicated to advancing federal legislation and regulations that increase access to and improve the quality of mental health and substance use disorder care.
— Maks Danilin
Maks Danilin, Chief Revenue Officer at Guardian Recovery expressed enthusiasm about the firm’s participation in the program. “Guardian Recovery is thrilled to be a part of the Corporate Partner Program, and we look forward to collaborating with the ABHW and its members to make a positive impact in the behavioral health space,” he said.
Through the ABHW’s Corporate Partner Program, companies can advise health plans about public policy interests and concerns, focus on areas of common interest, interact with key behavioral healthcare executives, and identify new opportunities to work together. The overall goal is to ensure access to quality care and improve overall health outcomes.
“Our participation in the Corporate Partner Program underscores our commitment to improving behavioral health services and advocating for policies that will make a real difference in the lives of our clients and the entire community,” said Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery. “Joining the ABHW’s Corporate Partner Program allows us to leverage collective expertise and resources to enhance access to behavioral health services and improve outcomes for our clients.”
ABHW’s President and CEO, Pamela Greenberg, expressed similar enthusiasm regarding Guardian Recovery’s participation. “We are pleased to welcome our newest Corporate Partner, Guardian Recovery,” she said. “Guardian is a leader in substance use and mental health disorder treatment with two decades of experience providing a full continuum of care for clients and their families throughout the recovery process, and we look forward to Guardian’s participation in our Corporate Partner Program.”
For more information about Guardian Recovery, visit www.guardianrecovery.com. To learn more about the ABHW and its Corporate Partner Program, visit www.abhw.org.
About Guardian Recovery
Guardian Recovery is a national network of behavioral healthcare centers dedicated to providing high-quality addiction and mental health treatment. Our approach combines advanced technology with traditional and holistic therapies to offer personalized care for each client. With a focus on lifelong healing, we meet individuals wherever they are in their recovery journey. Our services include specialized programs for adults and adolescents with comprehensive support for various mental health and addiction issues, ensuring a tailored approach to recovery.
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery
+12146166053 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube