Unique and Bold Revol One Financial™ Introduces New Enduris 10 Fixed Index Annuity™ with Enhanced Features

This longer-duration product is designed for clients seeking strong accumulation potential and could be a strategic option to address future income gaps.

URBANDALE, IA, 50322, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revol One Financial, a leading innovator in the fixed annuity industry, unleashes a new fixed index annuity (FIA) product: the Enduris 10 FIA™. This longer-duration product is designed for clients seeking strong accumulation potential and could be a strategic option to address future income gaps.

Enduris 10 FIA™ stands out in the industry, boasting a Best Entry feature which offers protection against significant early downward index movement. If the initial index value used to calculate performance declines significantly shortly after issue, the annuity automatically adjusts the index starting value to a new lower level, enhancing growth potential. Plus, enhanced participation indexed interest options provide the potential to capture a greater growth percentage if the index performs well during the option term.

A key factor in swiftly bringing additional innovative products to market is Revol One Financial’s nimble technology platform. Our cloud-based infrastructure supports rapid development and launching of new products. Combined with our gold standard service commitment focused on one-call resolution, we deliver exceptional, streamlined service with every interaction.

For more information on Revol One Financial’s new Enduris 10 FIA product, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com or contact Sales@RevolOneFinancial.com.

About Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Founded in 1980, Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled life insurance company with insurance licenses in forty-nine states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.RevolOneFinancial.com.

“AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.) The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.” Source: AM Best

Important information: Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender and withdrawal charges may apply.

Revol One Financial™ is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.

Enduris 10-Year FIA™ is issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. The Enduris FIA product portfolio is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-FIA and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-BER, ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the policy contract for complete details.