Visit of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Malaysia, 19 to 22 July 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong concluded his visit to Malaysia today.

In Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister Lee attended the installation ceremony and royal banquet of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara. Senior Minister Lee also met Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Both leaders recognised the excellent state of bilateral relations and the good cooperation between both countries. They welcomed the good progress made on joint projects and looked forward to the next Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prime Minister Anwar to be hosted by Malaysia later this year.

Senior Minister Lee also met a range of Malaysian personalities. During the engagements, he exchanged views on regional and global developments, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties between the next generation of Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Senior Minister Lee will return to Singapore this evening.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 JULY 2024



