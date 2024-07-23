TREND Transformations of Dallas Celebrates Grand Opening in Dallas

Leonard Harris, Oscar Flores and Jason Langford Celebrate the Grand Opening of TREND Transformations of Dallas

TREND Transformations of Dallas, located in Farmers Branch, TX is now open and is excited to serve the residents throughout the entire Dallas metroplex.

We are thrilled to be back in Texas with our newest location right here in Farmer's Branch. Our goal is to serve our customers and grow our business throughout the entire metroplex.” — Leonard Harris, SVP

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TREND Transformations of Dallas is excited to announce its grand opening, which was recently celebrated in conjunction with the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce . TREND Transformations is a leader in kitchen and bath renovations, specializing in countertops, backsplashes, cabinet refacing, tub to shower conversions and more. The Dallas location is conveniently located in Farmers Branch, TX and is proud to serve residents throughout the Dallas metroplex.The company was excited to have Terry Lynne, Mayor of Farmer's Branch, attend the grand opening and give remarks welcoming the company to the thriving Northern Dallas suburbs. The Dallas location joins a group of stores operating throughout the United States and the UK under the dual brand names Granite Transformations and TREND Transformations. Numerous members of the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce were also in attendance at the grand opening, including the President and CEO of the Chamber, Michael Gallops. The event was also open to the public and an exciting prize was awarded to one lucky attendee who won the raffle.The Farmers Branch showroom is conveniently located just north of downtown Dallas and is open for customers to visit Monday through Friday, as well as by appointment on Saturday.The company's industry-leading top-over-top countertop overlay process minimizes mess and stress and results in dramatically improved turnaround times for renovations. The exclusive etheriumBy E-Stone engineered stone surface is handcrafted with ForeverSeal, a proprietary polymer resin which ensures that etheriumBy E-Stone countertops are not only beautiful, but also heat, stain, scratch, mold and mildew-resistant. They can be installed in as little as one day and their beauty will last a lifetime. TREND Transformations of Dallas also manufactures its own line of cabinets known as MillWURK™ Cabinets . Just like etheriumBy E-Stone, MillWURK™ Cabinets are also proudly made in the USA. A beautiful line of handcrafted mosaic tiles perfect for backsplashes, showers, fireplaces and more completes the line of extensive product offerings.

