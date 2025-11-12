Granite Transformations of Kansas City Joins the Belton Community

Granite Transformations of Kansas City celebrates its official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting alongside members of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, local business leaders, and community supporters.

BELTON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Remodeling Company Brings Innovative Surfaces and Streamlined Renovation to Area Homeowners Granite Transformations of Kansas City is proud to announce its official arrival in the Kansas City area, offering homeowners and business owners an innovative approach to remodeling that combines premium surfaces, expert design, and efficient installation—all under one roof.Located at 16512 Cornerstone Drive in Belton, Granite Transformations provides a full-service experience for kitchen and bathroom remodels, including granite, quartz, and recycled-glass countertops, cabinet refacing, and mosaic tile backsplashes. The company is part of a trusted national network known for its unique overlay installation process , which allows new surfaces to be installed directly over existing ones—minimizing demolition, mess, and downtime.To mark its launch, the company hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in partnership with the Belton Chamber of Commerce this past September. The event drew community members, chamber representatives, local business owners, and design enthusiasts, giving Granite Transformations of Kansas City an opportunity to connect directly with residents and introduce its services to the local market.“The wide range of product offerings that we are able to offer—granite, quartz, cabinet refacing—mean that even if somebody comes to us and they are not quite sure what they want to do in their kitchen or bathroom, they just know they want to do something to update the space—that we can go in there and show them a lot of different options” said Blake Malcolm, Owner.During the celebration, guests toured the new showroom, viewed the full line of countertop and surface collections, and learned about the company’s commitment to sustainable materials and eco-conscious manufacturing. Since then, the Kansas City team has seen growing interest from area homeowners seeking stylish, high-quality upgrades without the disruption of traditional remodeling.“We are pleased to announce the return of Granite Transformations to the Kansas City market.”said Leonard Harris, SVP. “This is a key location for our brand, and we’re confident it will deliverexceptional results. The ownership group has demonstrated a strong commitment to operationalexcellence and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to their continued success inrepresenting the Granite Transformations name.”Granite Transformations of Kansas City continues to expand its reach throughout the KansasCity Metro, offering free in-home design consultations and seasonal promotions.Homeowners can explore surface options, color palettes, and cabinetry finishes in the Beltonshowroom, or work directly with the design team to plan their dream renovation from concept tocompletion.About Granite Transformations of Kansas CityGranite Transformations of Kansas City specializes in high-end kitchen and bathroom remodels,featuring proprietary surfaces made from granite, quartz, recycled glass, and other durablematerials. With professional design consultation and an exclusive overlay installation process,the company delivers beautiful transformations in less time and with less mess than traditionalremodeling. To learn more, visit https://www.granitetransformations.com/ About Belton Chamber of CommerceThe Belton Chamber of Commerce promotes local business growth and community connectionthrough advocacy, education, and partnership opportunities. Learn more atFor project inquiries or to schedule a showroom visit, contact Granite Transformations ofKansas City at 816-994-9150 or visit https://www.granitetransformations.com/location/granite-transformations-of-kansas-city/

