Granite Transformations of Dayton Now Serving the Dayton and Columbus Areas

TIPP CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Granite Transformations of Dayton is proud to announce that it is now serving homeowners across the Dayton and Columbus regions, continuing the brand’s tradition of providing premium USA surfaces, expert design, and a simplified renovation experience. Now operating under new local ownership, Granite Transformations of Dayton remains dedicated to delivering the same trusted craftsmanship and customer-focused approach the brand is known for nationwide. The company offers a full-service remodeling experience featuring etherium® By E-Stone surfaces , Trend Mosaic Tiles, and MillWURK™ Cabinet Refacing At the heart of Granite Transformations’ success is its signature remodeling process , designed to make home transformations easier and more efficient. From a free in-home design consultation to custom surface fabrication, and professional installation, every step is handled by one dedicated team—eliminating the need for multiple contractors and reducing disruption in the home. Thanks to the brand’s exclusive overlay installation system, new countertops and surfaces are installed directly over existing ones, minimizing demolition, mess, and downtime.To celebrate this exciting new chapter, Granite Transformations of Dayton hosted a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on October 17, 2025, in collaboration with the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. The event brought together chamber members, local business leaders, and residents to explore the newly renovated showroom, meet the ownership team, and experience the latest in surface design and installation innovation.“We hope to get more in touch with our community and provide a better experience in their remodels in their kitchens and bathrooms,” said Jason Rudy, Co-Owner of Granite Transformations of Dayton.“Granite Transformations is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Downtown Tipp City, serving the greater Dayton area. This prime location will bring the brand's top-quality countertop and surface renovation services to more homeowners and businesses throughout the region. The new locations will be owned and operated by Jason Rudy and Cheri Miles, whose background and commitment to quality craftsmanship make them a perfect fit to lead this expansion,” said Leonard Harris, SVP.The Tipp City showroom highlights the full range of countertop collections, mosaics, and finishes—allowing visitors to explore designs from natural stone-inspired looks to sleek, contemporary surfaces.Granite Transformations of Dayton continues to expand its reach across the region, offering free design consultations and unique remodeling solutions to help homeowners upgrade their kitchens and bathrooms beautifully, affordably, and efficiently.About Granite Transformations of DaytonGranite Transformations of Dayton specializes in high-end kitchen and bathroom remodels featuring proprietary countertop surfaces, including recycled glass, granite, and quartz options. The company also offers cabinet refacing and Trend Mosaic Tile backsplashes. With its simple remodeling process and overlay installation system, Granite Transformations delivers stunning results in less time and with less mess than traditional remodeling. To learn more, visit https://www.granitetransformations.com/location/granite-transformations-of-dayton/ About Tipp City Chamber of CommerceThe Tipp City Chamber of Commerce supports local business growth and community engagement through education, advocacy, and collaboration. Learn more at https://www.tippcitychamber.org

