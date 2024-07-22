22 July 2024

The delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the 46th meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee

The delegation of Turkmenistan, led by the executive secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, Chinar Rustemova, is participating in the 46th meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is being held in New Delhi.

The meeting is attended by delegations from 21 member countries of the World Heritage Committee, as well as observers from states parties to the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The opening meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, staff of the Secretariat of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, ministers of culture, Ambassadors, executive secretaries of the National Commissions for UNESCO and experts in the field from different member countries of the organization.

According to the program of events, from 23 to 25 July the Committee will examine the state of conservation of 124 properties already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 57 of which are also included on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

From 26 to 29 July, proposals for the inclusion of 27 sites on the World Heritage List will be considered. Applications will be considered according to property categories: natural, mixed and cultural.