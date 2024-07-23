Global Expansion: iconica Welcomes Six Founding Members to iconica Americas
iconica Expands Globally with the Launch of iconica AmericasSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iconica, the exclusive global alliance of ServiceNow boutique partners, is making a significant strategic move with the launch of iconica Americas Corp. Co-founded by industry veterans Michel Regueiro, Thomas Gouy, and Chris Faulkner, iconica Americas aims to empower and unite ServiceNow boutiques across North and South America.
The launch includes six founding alliance members: 4MATT, AJUVO, c1secure, Intellective, PAMT Consulting and Yansa Labs. These boutique firms bring diverse expertise across the ServiceNow ecosystem, from security operations and risk management, business continuity management to custom application development, IT asset management and unique UI/UX products.
"We're thrilled to launch iconica Americas and welcome our founding members officially," said Chris Faulkner, former ServiceNow employee and CMA. "Our alliance represents a new era of collaboration in the ServiceNow partner landscape, enabling boutique firms to compete more effectively with larger global system integrators while maintaining their unique strengths and cultures."
Michel Regueiro and Thomas Gouy, co-founders of iconica, added, “This strategic expansion into the Americas is a testament to our vision of creating a globally connected network of ServiceNow boutiques. Partnering with Chris Faulkner and bringing together these exceptional firms allows us to extend our impact and deliver unparalleled value to our clients across the region.”
With this new chapter and its founding members, the iconica alliance is now 17 members strong, comprising over 400 consultants, 12 CMAs/CTAs, and one of the most extensive pools of expertise in the market.
The founding members bring a wealth of specialized expertise to the alliance:
• 4MATT: Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, 4MATT stands out as an IT Asset Management specialist with a strong focus on Latin America, providing cutting-edge solutions in Software Asset Management, Hardware Asset Management, ITOM, GRC, and CMDB integration with ServiceNow.
• AJUVO: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AJUVO excels in IT Technology and especially loves acronyms like ITOM, APM, SPM, CMDB, CSDM, and BCM, offering extensive experience in implementing and managing complex ServiceNow environments across diverse industries.
• C1Secure: Based in the United States with operations in the Netherlands, this leading boutique is renowned for its mastery in SecOps and IRM, bringing to the alliance a deep understanding of security processes and risk management tailored to the unique needs of businesses leveraging ServiceNow.
• Intellective: A U.S.-based Advanced Build partner bringing WOW ON NOW™ by creating advanced UI/UX solutions for ServiceNow. Intellective develops solutions that are consumer-grade, unified, and engaging user experiences that bridge the gap between the platform's capabilities and user needs to “Consumerize the Enterprise”.
• PAMT Consulting: Representing the Canadian market, PAMT joins iconica with a team of highly skilled ServiceNow experts with at least one certified resource in every mainline category. Specializing in ITSM, integrations, and platform remediation, PAMT is a boutique firm capable of tackling enterprise-level challenges across North America.
• Yansa Labs: Based in the US, Yansa Labs brings unparalleled expertise in custom application development and integrations. With a strong portfolio of apps in the ServiceNow Store, Yansa Labs excels in creating innovative solutions that elevate platform functionality and enhance user experience across diverse industries.
iconica Americas provides its members with a supportive network, shared resources, and increased market presence. The alliance aims to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to clients across the Americas.
For more information about iconica and its alliance members, please visit www.iconica.co.
About iconica
iconica is the exclusive global alliance of ServiceNow boutiques, uniting top-tier specialists to offer unmatched expertise and innovative solutions. With 17 members and over 400 consultants, iconica has one of the market's largest pools of ServiceNow expertise. Our alliance spans key regions in EMEA and the Americas, fostering collaboration and excellence to deliver the highest quality of service and customer success. Our distinguished members include 4MATT, AJUVO, Aloha Clouds, atomx., c1secure, Convevo, DevHD, Digital Clarity, DM Technology, exccon AG, Intellective, Monochrome, PAMT Consulting, Sequal Consultancy, Teiva Systems, Yansa Labs, and Yawize. By empowering these specialized firms, iconica enables its members to compete more effectively while preserving their unique strengths and cultures.
