iconica Welcomes Sequal Consultancy, Strengthening Presence in the Netherlands with ServiceNow Pioneers
Strengthening ServiceNow expertise in the Netherlands, Sequal Consultancy joins iconica, bringing a CSAT of 5 and leadership since 2007.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iconica, the exclusive alliance of ServiceNow boutiques, is thrilled to announce the addition of Sequal Consultancy to its distinguished network. This strategic inclusion significantly bolsters iconica’s presence in the Netherlands, leveraging Sequal's extensive expertise and pioneering leadership in the ServiceNow ecosystem since 2007. With Sequal Consultancy, iconica now proudly comprises 12 members.
Sequal Consultancy is renowned for its exceptional leadership team, which has been instrumental in the ServiceNow ecosystem for over a decade. The firm boasts an impressive Customer Satisfaction CSAT score of 5, underscoring its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and outcomes.
Sequal Consultancy specializes in Customer Service Management (CSM), Common Service Data Model (CSDM), Service Portfolio Management (SPM), and complex implementations. Their expertise enhances iconica’s capabilities, ensuring clients receive comprehensive and sophisticated ServiceNow solutions tailored to their unique business needs.
Michel Regueiro, co-founder of iconica, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership: “Welcoming Sequal Consultancy into the iconica alliance marks a significant milestone in our journey to create a globally connected network of ServiceNow boutiques. Their proven track record and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative solutions and exceptional customer satisfaction.”
"We are excited to join the iconica alliance and contribute to strengthening its presence in the Netherlands. Together, we will deliver unparalleled ServiceNow solutions and drive exceptional customer satisfaction," said Jaap Brinkman, Director of Sequal Consultancy.
The collaboration with Sequal Consultancy not only reinforces iconica’s strategic positioning in the Netherlands but also enriches the alliance with seasoned professionals who are committed to innovation and excellence in the ServiceNow domain.
iconica’s continued expansion is a testament to its vision of uniting top-tier ServiceNow specialists worldwide. By integrating Sequal Consultancy’s deep domain expertise and outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, iconica is poised to offer even greater value to its clients.
About iconica
iconica is the exclusive alliance of ServiceNow boutiques, uniting top-tier specialists to offer unmatched expertise and innovative solutions under one roof. With a focus on collaboration and excellence, iconica aims to redefine the partnership landscape within the ServiceNow ecosystem, ensuring the highest quality of service and customer success.
For more information about iconica and its expanded offerings, please visit www.iconica.co.
