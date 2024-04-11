iconica Announces Strategic Expansion: Welcoming C1Secure and Monochrome and Launching iconica Americas
This growth not only diversifies iconica's expertise and global presence but also marks the creation of iconica Americas, led by industry veteran Chris FaulknerGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iconica, the exclusive alliance of ServiceNow boutiques, is excited to announce significant expansion milestones. Today, iconica not only welcomes two distinguished members, C1Secure and Monochrome, but also celebrates the launch of iconica Americas, with Chris Faulkner, a former ServiceNow employee and CMA, taking the lead. This strategic development amplifies iconica’s influence across the globe and reinforces its presence in the ServiceNow ecosystem.
C1Secure, based in the United States with operations in the Netherlands, is a leading boutique renowned for its mastery in SecOps and IRM, bringing to the alliance a deep understanding of security processes and risk management tailored to the unique needs of businesses leveraging ServiceNow.
Monochrome, from the UK, enhances the collective with its exceptional expertise in creating intuitive user interfaces and employee experiences, setting new standards in how ServiceNow solutions are perceived and interacted with by end-users.
In response to increasing traction and demand from the USA and Canada, iconica expands its operations with the opening of iconica Americas. Chris Faulkner, with his extensive background at ServiceNow and profound industry knowledge, will direct iconica Americas. This new venture, registered in Delaware with its headquarters in San Diego, California, signifies iconica's commitment to serving and engaging with the Americas market more effectively, offering localized expertise and support.
Thomas Gouy, reflecting on these strategic advancements, stated, “The expansion of our alliance with new members and the launch of iconica Americas under Chris Faulkner’s leadership are monumental steps towards realizing our vision of a globally connected network of ServiceNow boutiques. These developments not only strengthen our global footprint but also deepen our domain expertise, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients worldwide.”
Furthermore, iconica is proud to announce its participation in Knowledge 24, the premier ServiceNow event, taking place in Las Vegas from May 7 to 9. This presence underscores iconica’s active role within the ServiceNow community and provides an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and showcasing iconica’s innovative solutions and success stories.
About iconica
iconica is the exclusive alliance of ServiceNow boutiques, uniting top-tier specialists to offer unmatched expertise and innovative solutions under one roof. With a focus on collaboration and excellence, iconica aims to redefine the partnership landscape within the ServiceNow ecosystem, ensuring the highest quality of service and customer success.
For more information about iconica and its expanded offerings, please visit www.iconica.co
Thomas Gouy
iconica SA
hello@iconica.co