Big News: Crumbl is Taking on Desserts
We are thrilled to introduce our new dessert offerings. At Crumbl, we believe in creating moments of joy and connection. Expanding our menu is a natural progression in our mission.”LINDON, UT, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl, the award-winning cookie franchise known for its iconic Pink Boxes filled with freshly baked cookies, is expanding its menu to include an array of new dessert items. Crumbl’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional quality to its customers led the team to implement this strategic product addition. What began as a humble cookie shop in Logan, Utah, has transformed into the fastest-growing dessert chain in the nation with more than 1,000 stores in the US and Canada.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new dessert offerings," said Rhonda Bromley, Crumbl's VP of Public Relations. "At Crumbl, we believe in creating moments of joy and connection through our dessert offerings. Expanding our menu is a natural progression in our mission.”
CRUMBL MISSION: Bringing friends and families together over the best desserts in the world.
Crumbl’s new dessert items will complement their famous weekly cookie flavors, offering customers even more reasons to indulge. The rotating menu will feature a variety of sweet treats, from poke cakes and pies, to puddings and cheesecakes, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
To celebrate this milestone, Crumbl will host three exciting pop-up events in the following locations across the country:
Los Angeles, July 26
The Americana, 157 Caruso Ave, Glendale, California
Nashville, August 2
1716 21st Avenue S Nashville, Tennessee
New York City, August 9
238 7th Ave, New York, New York
These events will be open to the public beginning at 3pm while supplies last, providing attendees with an exclusive taste of Crumbl’s new desserts.
For more information about Crumbl’s menu expansion and upcoming pop-up events, visit [crumblcookies.com](http://crumblcookies.com) or follow @crumblcookies and @crumbl.ca on social media.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies or @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.
