TIGHITCO SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH S3 AERODEFENSE
We are excited to enter into this partnership with S3 AeroDefense and expand our market footprint,”FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc., a renowned manufacturer of aerospace and defense products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with S3 AeroDefense, a leading provider of military aircraft spares, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. This collaboration will allow TIGHITCO to expand its global defense reach and allow S3 AeroDefense to distribute, repair, and resell notable capabilities offered by TIGHITCO.
— TIGHITCO President/CEO, Mark Withrow.
“We are excited to enter into this partnership with S3 AeroDefense and expand our market footprint,” said TIGHITCO President/CEO, Mark Withrow. “Their expertise in aftermarket defense distribution, marketing networks, technical knowledge and global reach will bring vast value to the customer base.”
The partnership with S3 AeroDefense will also encompass all international military and government agencies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and U.S. military and defense markets. TIGHITCO and S3 AeroDefense’s strategic partnership will expand over the course of four years from 2024-2027 with an initial focus on TIGHITCO’s Overhaul and Support Services (OSS) notable repair and overhaul capabilities.
“We are excited to join forces with TIGHITCO, a company recognized for its innovation and quality in the aerospace and defense sector,” added Jeremiah J. Arnold (J.J.), S3 AeroDefense Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “This agreement not only broadens our product and service portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, top-tier solutions to our customers worldwide. By combining our expertise and resources with those of TIGHITCO, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of military aircraft operators.”
With this new partnership, TIGHITCO and S3 AeroDefense are poised to make a significant impact in the global military and defense MRO aftermarket. The combination of S3 AeroDefense’s network expertise and TIGHITCO’s high-quality products will undoubtedly benefit OEM’s, military and government agencies around the world. This partnership is a tribute to TIGHITCO’s dedication to providing its customers with the best possible solutions and its commitment to continue driving innovation in the industry.
About S3 AeroDefense
S3 AeroDefense specializes in the distribution, repair, and overhaul of military aircraft components. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and customized solutions, S3 AeroDefense serves a global clientele, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence for military aircraft operators.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Complex Composites Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
Danielle Lyda
TIGHITCO Inc.
+1 316-641-3125
dlyda@tighitco.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn