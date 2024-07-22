WVDEP to hold public meeting in Huntington on latest U.S. EPA 'AirToxScreen' results

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced a new version of AirToxScreen, the tool by which it estimates lifetime potential health risks from exposure to toxic air pollutants. The tool also identifies Areas of Concern across the country that may be impacted by that exposure.





According to EPA's latest AirToxScreen , some of the residential areas in the eastern end of Huntington may have potential lifetime health risks primarily due to their location near the Huntington Alloys facility and exposure to nickel emissions in the air. Per the EPA, long-term inhalation exposure to nickel emissions can lead to non-cancer effects such as a risk of asthma, decreased lung function, and bronchitis. The EPA also states that there is an increased risk of nasal and lung cancers among workers exposed to nickel refinery dust.





The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the Junior Ballroom/Hall 7 at Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington to discuss the EPA’s new information. Staff from the agency’s Division of Air Quality will provide a brief presentation on the EPA’s latest AirToxScreen results and answer questions. Staff from the State Department of Health’s Bureau for Public Health will also be participating in the meeting.





For additional information, contact the WVDEP’s Division of Air Quality at 304-926-0475 or via email at DEPCommunications@wv.gov







Information will be added to the WVDEP website, on the Key Issues webpage , over the coming weeks.





