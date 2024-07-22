MDC invites public to celebrate Smokey Bear's 80th birthday at Ozark Empire Fair

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of America’s most iconic environmental symbols – Smokey Bear – is turning 80 this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to celebrate this beloved bear’s birthday.

To honor Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday, MDC is inviting the public to have a birthday picture taken with Smokey on four nights at the MDC building on the west side of the Fairgrounds during this year’s Ozark Empire Fair. Here are the dates Smokey will be available to have his picture taken with fans of all ages:

Thursday, July 25

Saturday, July 27

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 2

Smokey will be at the MDC building from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the above-listed dates. If a person has a cell phone, all they have to do is come by the MDC building on the fairgrounds on the nights Smokey will be there and an MDC staff person will snap a picture of you – or you and your family – with Smokey. Inside the MDC building will be an assortment of Smokey Bear give-away items. Also on display in the MDC building will be live fish, snakes, and an assortment of free information on Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources. The Ozark Empire Fair runs from July 25 through August 3. The MDC building will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. each day of the fair.

Smokey Bear is a product of the U.S. Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council; but every state’s forestry agency – including Missouri’s – has adopted this congenial animal to help spread awareness about fire safety. Smokey Bear was created in 1944 amidst World War II concerns that America’s valuable forests could be harmed by accident or arson. Many generations can remember Smokey appearing at public events or in ads with his memorable message “Remember, Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires.”

Today, Smokey has a Twitter account, a website, and an updated slogan – “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires.” The change in wording recognizes fire danger in grassland, farming country and populated areas as well as forests.

Smokey has plenty of help in Missouri from MDC and volunteer fire departments. MDC provides grants and surplus federal equipment to volunteer fire departments in rural areas. In the just-completed fiscal year (which ran from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) MDC awarded grants to 113 rural fire departments totaling $591,111.93 for safety and firefighting gear. The U.S. Forest Service also assisted with many of these grants.

Volunteer fire departments can learn more about these assistance efforts at

https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management..