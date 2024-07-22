Prime Minister Golob satisfied with the current state at the Ministry of Defence

SLOVENIA, July 22 - State Secretary Damir Črnčec briefed him on the key tasks and challenges facing the Ministry of Defence, including the staffing of the Slovenian Armed Forces, the updating of defence legislation and strategic documents, and the equipment and modernisation of all parts of the ministry. Director General of the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, Leon Behin, presented the key tasks and challenges related to protection and disaster relief, along with the lessons learned from the highly effective and efficient firefighting in the Karst region and the response to last year's catastrophic floods.

The Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Brigadier Uroš Paternus, briefed the Prime Minister, in his capacity as Minister of Defence, on the tasks and current staffing of the Slovenian Armed Forces, noting a positive trend in the last two years. He also discussed the equipping and modernisation efforts, which have gained new momentum during this term of office. The Slovenian Armed Forces are increasingly recognised, especially among young people as a modern and well-organised organisation where young people with various professions and skills can find employment and develop their careers. This is reflected in the growing interest of young people in military camps, with this year's attendance exceeding one thousand participants, including both young men and women.

The Prime Minister supported these activities and emphasised that investing in modern technologies and equipment, applicable both to military and protection and disaster relief operations, is increasingly attracting young people. This investment fosters greater interest and involvement in the Slovenian Armed Forces, as well as in the protection and disaster relief system.

"I am very satisfied with what I have heard, the situation in the military is more than satisfactory, and the same applies to the protection and disaster relief system. The most important thing is that, on the one hand, the equipment is much better than it has ever been, the morale in the army is high, and the future is bright," said the Prime Minister in his capacity as Minister of Defence. "The response to the recent fire in the Karst demonstrated that we have learned a great deal and that the system is functioning better than ever. Of course, the effective operation of the system is not automatic; it requires dedicated, well-trained and well-organised personnel. The joint response of the army, civil protection and the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, both in the case of floods and fires, shows that when we work together, we get the best results," the Prime Minister said.