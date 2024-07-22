Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Corrections Officer
CASE#: 24B1004855
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024 at approximately 8:15 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: George G. Tarbell
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF
VICTIM: Colby Johnson
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, George G. Tarbell, age 40, assaulted a SSCF staff member on 07/12/2024.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Tarbell was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 08/27/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Tarbell remains incarcerated at SSCF.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2024 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
