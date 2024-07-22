TAVERN AT MAKER EXCHANGE PRESENTS REFRESHED MENU
Chef Robert Hoffman Creates Tastes of Appalachian Region Served in Locally-Handcrafted Stoneware
The new menu at Tavern lets the locality of this region take center stage without being overly fussy. .”KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville retreat exuding personal luxury reminiscent of European boutique hotel charm – is delighted to announce a new menu at Tavern at Maker Exchange, creating a refreshed restaurant character which leans into regional flavors and the beloved Knoxville “Maker City” personality.
— Chef Robert Hoffman
Chef Robert Hoffman calls upon Appalachian flavors and indigenous ingredients of the region to present a menu emphasizing the locality of the destination alongside the artistry of Knoxville’s community.
Available now and with anticipated seasonal changes, the new Tavern at Maker Exchange menu includes a variety of dishes celebrating traditional Southern flavors with unexpected nuances. Highlights of the offerings include:
Blue Crab Dip: A fresh mix of spinach, pimento, artichoke and aged cheddar with Old Bay Seasoning shining on the Blue Crab, served with water crackers
Cast Iron Cornbread: Whipped Sorghum Cream Cheese Butter, Chow Chow
Ham & Egg Salad: Arugula, Beet Pickled Egg, Benton's Ham, Green Apple, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Lollipops: Sumac-roasted drumsticks flavored with house-pickled peppers and wildflower honey
Lamb Meatballs: Served with romesco, Lebanese yogurt, and shirazi salad
Blackened Salmon: Features Faroe Island salmon, andouille sausage, crawfish tails, Missimati rice, and Creole sauce
Fried Chicken Cutlet: Stewed White and Lima Beans, Braised Celery, Ham Hock Veloute
“The new menu at Tavern lets the locality of this region take center stage without being overly fussy,” said Chef Robert Hoffman. “We’ve taken classic favorite dishes and added in bits of unexpected flavor to create an approachable, yet surprising experience at Tavern.”
Tavern serves dishes in unique vessels from regional maker Pigeon River Pottery. Each piece of pottery is engraved with the potters’ names, showcasing the collective effort and artistry that define the Maker Exchange concept.
With industrial-style doors opening onto World’s Fair Park, Tavern at Maker Exchange presents inventive flavors for breakfast, lunch, dinner and Happy Hour. On the cocktail list, alongside local brews and distilled liquors, favorites include the Sunrise in the Smokies featuring tequila, cold-pressed watermelon juice, lemon and crème de violette over smoked ice and the Field of Dreams made of house-infused orange vodka, house-made lavender syrup, pomegranate liquor, a squeeze of lemon and topped with club soda.
Tavern is open daily for dinner from 5:00-10:00 pm with small plates and cocktails offered 3:00-5:00 pm and 10:00-11:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 3:00-5:00 pm on Sundays. Breakfast is served Monday-Friday 6:30-10:30 am and weekend Brunch is not to be missed Saturday-Sunday 6:30 am-2:00 pm.
Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist from acclaimed Chef Robert Hoffman.
Adjacent to The Tennessean Hotel, the Maker Exchange concept is a gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community, lauded as the original “Maker City.” Curated in partnership with local artisans, Maker Exchange is a unique hub providing a point of connection for Knoxville’s makers, locals who support them and also want to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal, and hotel guests who are drawn to the work on display (most of which can be purchased).
Guests enjoy a cocktail or coffee while relaxing, socializing or meeting in one of the community spaces – either sitting in plush furnishings in front of the massive hearth, perched on a locally-crafted stool and table or while enjoying the treasure chest of Maker Exchange – The Curio – an ever-changing, shoppable display of Knoxville made sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, paintings and featuring specialty workshops and events.
To learn more about The Tennessean Hotel and The Tennessean Hotel call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.
