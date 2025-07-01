Weekapaug Inn Announces Sunday Harvest Table Celebrating Community, Seasonality, and Storytelling

Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Arrival Weekapaug Inn

It’s about reconnecting to the land, to the people who steward it, and to one another over a shared meal.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, invites guests to step back in time and savor the season’s bounty with its Sunday Harvest Table dinners, an enchanting weekly tradition celebrating the flavors of fall and the farmers who make them possible.Taking place every Sunday evening throughout the month of September (September 7, 14, 21, and 28), from 5:30 p.m. until dusk on the Inn’s scenic Guest Lawn, these outdoor gatherings feature rustic communal farm tables, candlelight, and the comforting elegance of a three-course, family-style meal. Each menu is crafted by the Inn’s culinary team based on the freshest available produce, with details released every Friday to highlight the week’s seasonal offerings.In collaboration with Farm Fresh RI, each dinner spotlights a local farmer whose produce graces the table. Guests will have the unique opportunity to dine alongside the grower, hear firsthand about the origins of their food, and engage in meaningful conversation about local agriculture, sustainability, and community.“At the heart of the Sunday Harvest Table experience is connection,” says Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “It’s about reconnecting to the land, to the people who steward it, and to one another over a shared meal.”The evening includes a complimentary glass of house wine, with pricing at $65 for adults and $25 for children ages 4–12. Reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable. Seating is communal, echoing the spirit of traditional harvest suppers and encouraging new friendships under the open sky.Whether guests are a devoted locavore or simply in search of an authentic and unforgettable Rhode Island experience, Sunday evenings at Weekapaug Inn promise warm hospitality, honest food, and a return to the roots of dining.Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting OpenTable. For more information about Weekapaug Inn and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn.com. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook and X.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

