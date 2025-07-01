Ocean House Announces Opening of JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique

JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique at Ocean House. Exterior of Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Beach Cabana at Ocean House Guests at Ocean House Ocean House's Aphrodite

A New Collaborative Shopping Experience with Designer Julie Huhn

Every item in the boutique is chosen with intention – blending beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless design to inspire Ocean House guests and visitors.” — Julie Huhn, Founder of JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., is proud to announce its launch of JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique , an exclusive shopping experience in collaboration with esteemed designer Julie Huhn and twin sister Jamie Huhn Garcia. Located within Ocean House, this carefully curated boutique brings a sophisticated and stylish selection of fashion, bespoke clothing, home décor, and accessories to the iconic coastal retreat.This collaboration merges high fashion with world-class hospitality, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in custom-tailored clothing and hand-selected, high-end apparel in a setting of unmatched elegance. The one-on-one tailor appointments offer an immersive luxury experience, where clients can select from the finest fabrics, exquisite craftsmanship, and bespoke designs tailored to their exact specifications. This partnership brings the designer’s signature style directly to discerning guests, whether they are looking for custom evening wear, resort-ready ensembles, or timeless wardrobe staples.Being fitted for bespoke clothing and choosing special fabrics and linings with fashion expert Julie Huhn of JHuhn Lifestyle is one aspect of the boutique experience. Jamie Huhn Garcia is one half of the twin-sister team and oversees the home accents, and special pieces along with interior design services."We are thrilled to welcome Julie and Jamie with their impeccable vision to Ocean House," said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. "JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique embodies the spirit of Ocean House – hand-selected lifestyle pieces that reflect both the boutique’s timeless aesthetic and the distinct character of Ocean House.”A longtime designer with a reputation for elevated yet approachable style, Julie Huhn has infused the boutique with a mix of classic and contemporary pieces sourced from around the world."It is an honor to partner with Ocean House to create a boutique that celebrates both fashion and lifestyle in such a breathtaking setting," said Julie Huhn, founder of JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique. "Every item in the boutique is chosen with intention – blending beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless design to inspire Ocean House guests and visitors."JHuhn Lifestyle Boutique at Ocean House is now open with full-service fashion consultation and custom clothing with artisanal jewelry, home accents, and one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect both modern sophistication and coastal elegance. Custom tailoring appointments available by reservation. For more information, visit oceanhouseri.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

