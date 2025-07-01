Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa’s Gene Paul Lascano Named RSPA Pro of the Year

Gene Paul Lascano, named Professional of the Year by the Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA) Gene Paul Lascano, named Professional of the Year by the Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA) Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa The Racquet Center at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

His commitment to excellence and community shines through everything he does—from first-class instruction to hosting charitable events that make a real difference.” — Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront, grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance, just south of St. Augustine, proudly announces that Gene Paul Lascano, the resort’s esteemed Director of Racquets, has been named Professional of the Year by the Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA) for Region 4.With more than two decades of experience coaching tennis in Florida and an expanding presence in pickleball, Lascano’s contributions to the racquet sports community have left a lasting impact. From elevating Hammock Beach’s programming to mentoring players of all ages, his leadership and passion are unmatched. Under his direction, the Hammock Beach Racquet Center has flourished, recently expanding with four new pickleball courts and earning global accolades, including a Top 10 Gold Medal Tennis Resort and Top 30 Pickleball Resort distinction by Tennis Resorts Online.“We are thrilled to see Gene Paul honored with this prestigious award,” says Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “His commitment to excellence and community shines through everything he does—from first-class instruction to hosting charitable events that make a real difference.”In 2024, Lascano spearheaded the Grand Opening of Hammock Beach’s expanded pickleball facilities, an event that welcomed legends like Ivan Lendl and Mikael Pernfors. He also was the tournament director for the successful “One Love” Tennis Tournament, which raised $35,000 for the Family Life Center of Flagler County.This award adds to a growing list of honors for Lascano, including Hammock Beach’s “Manager of the Quarter” in 2023 and multiple teaching accolades throughout his career.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa:Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. The grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and yacht harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 285 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.

