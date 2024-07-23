TIGHITCO SELECTED TO PRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR SIKORSKY
We have a long history of supporting Sikorsky on multiple platforms, and this is yet another testament to our team's years of collaboration and technical prowess.”FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, a leading provider of advanced composite structures and assemblies, is pleased to announce its selection by Sikorsky for the production phase of a cutting-edge aerostructure system designed to enhance the Black Hawk Helicopter UH-60 platform. This program underscores TIGHITCO's commitment to delivering superior quality and innovation in the aerospace and defense industry. The company's Complex Composites Division, with locations in Charleston, South Carolina and Berlin, Connecticut, has been selected to provide manufacturing support for advanced systems on all Black Hawk platforms, represents a minimum of a five-year program valued at $134M. Deliveries for this program start in Q4 2024.
The new system which has been in collaborative development for nearly a decade, will be used on Sikorsky's Black Hawk Helicopter UH-60 platform and be a critical component for the aircraft's performance and safety. TIGHITCO's Complex Composites Division has a proven track record of delivering high-quality and innovative solutions for the aerospace and defense industry. Our expertise in advanced composite materials and manufacturing processes makes TIGHITCO the ideal partner for this project.
"We are honored to have been selected by Sikorsky to produce this new integrated system for this key OEM," said Mark Withrow, President/CEO of TIGHITCO. "We have a long history of supporting Sikorsky on multiple platforms, and this is yet another testament to our team's years of collaboration and technical prowess."
“Our company's state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled workforce will ensure the timely and successful delivery of this program for Sikorsky,” added Tawne Castorina, Chief Technical Fellow. “With a track record for innovation, quality and delivery, TIGHITCO's involvement in this project is a clear indication of the trust and confidence that our partners at Sikorsky place in our expertise.”
Sikorsky is actively enhancing the capabilities of the Black Hawk helicopter to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare and diverse mission requirements through investments in advanced technologies. These upgrades are designed to build on the exceptional performance of the Black Hawk program, ensuring it remains a versatile and reliable asset for the US DOD well into the future.
About TIGHITCO
TIGHITCO has a rich history dating back to its inception. The company's roots can be traced to 1944 with the founding of the Insulation Products Group by the H.I. Thompson Company in Gardena, California. The enterprise underwent a significant transformation in 1960 when it opened a new facility and rebranded as HITCO. Further evolution occurred in 1991 when The InterTech Group of South Carolina acquired the Insulation Products Group, leading to the creation of TIGHITCO, Inc. This long-standing history underscores TIGHITCO's extensive experience and deep-seated presence in the aerospace and industrial sectors.
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key integrator in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from conceptual design to a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
