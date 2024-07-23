FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES BASKETBALL DOCUMENTARY 'THE PROCESS'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the basketball documentary THE PROCESS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 23, 2024

THE PROCESS offers an inside look at the goal of every athlete, which is to reach for the stars and never give up on their dreams. However, dreams don’t always come true.” — Filmmaker Brian “B” Marable

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the basketball documentary THE PROCESS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 23, 2024.

The sports documentary THE PROCESS traces the journey of young athletes and their families, friends, and associates as they pursue the dream of playing professional basketball. Even though the odds are daunting, the mission of every athlete is to play on the highest level. So many young athletes dream of playing pro sports, but the sometimes-toxic allure of fame and big money can warp an athlete and their family’s judgment. The statistics are daunting. 10 million athletes play basketball every year. Of that 10 million, only 900 thousand will play high school basketball, and of that 900 thousand, only 5 thousand will play college basketball. And of that 5 thousand, only 96 college basketball players will be drafted by NBA teams each year. This journey does not happen overnight. It is a process that takes years of hard work and dedication and quite frankly a whole lot of luck! That is why this documentary is called THE PROCESS.

Wriiten and directed by Brian "B" Marable, THE PROCESS was produced by Carter Graves and Taj Marable. Executive Producers are Ralph Crump, Brian “B” Marable, Howard Wesley Pollard, Marc Jones, Douglas Crisp, Greg Pollard and Monica Andralliski. The coaches featured in the documentary include Kevin Higgs and Wayne Bass. High school players include Sean McKenney, Amari Miller, Tashaan Lewis, and India Newman. The college player is Tyrin Miller, and the pro players are Tory Thomas, Devon Austin, and Jason Barrera. Parents featured in THE PROCESS include Val Barrera, Barbara Carter Newman, Andrew McKenney, Paula McKenney, Donovan Mitchell, Sr., Juan Paschall, and Dirk Miller.

“As a former college basketball coach and skills development trainer, this documentary was a labor of love,” said filmmaker Brian “B” Marable. “THE PROCESS is kind of an expose on what athletes and their families go through to try and make it to the highest level of basketball and offers an inside look to their journey. Even though the odds are daunting, the goal of every athlete is to reach for the stars and never give up on their dreams. However, dreams don’t always come true."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE PROCESS directly with filmmakers and Alex Noe of Blood Sweat Honey.

THE PROCESS trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq2pVy-As2E

THE PROCESS website: www.gonetoofarentertainment.com

