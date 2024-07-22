Guardian Recovery and Froedtert South Launch Cutting-Edge Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Center in Kenosha
New Facility to Provide Detox and Residential Care by Summer 2025
This partnership with Froedtert South allows us to extend our evidence-based care model to a community with an extraordinary need and, at the same time, a shortage of providers and resources.”KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery, a leading national behavioral healthcare provider, and Froedtert South, a comprehensive regional healthcare system serving southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois communities, are proud to announce a newly formed partnership that will bring a cutting-edge drug and alcohol treatment facility and much-needed care to the Kenosha community and surrounding areas.
Set to open in the summer of 2025, the Guardian Recovery — Kenosha Addiction Center will offer evidence-based detox and residential care within a 72-bed facility in the Froedtert Kenosha Center at 6308 Eighth Avenue.
The new treatment center will be part of Guardian Recovery’s suite of offerings, which includes 20 modern treatment centers across seven states. Offering hope, health, and healing for substance use and mental health disorders, Guardian Recovery provides highly customized and evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of each individual.
A trusted name in the behavioral health treatment industry, Guardian Recovery is accredited by The Joint Commission. As the gold standard for healthcare organizations, this accreditation signifies the institution adheres to the highest quality and safety standards in patient care, treatment, and services.
The Guardian Recovery — Kenosha Addiction Center is designed to meet the ever-increasing need for behavioral health services in Wisconsin. According to insights from the 2021-2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 989,000 people aged 12 and older in Wisconsin were classified as needing substance use disorder treatment. However, a meager 236,000 individuals (23.8%) actually received care.
Froedtert South recognized this state-wide need as well as a service gap within the Kenosha area. According to the Community Health Survey (a component of the 2022 Kenosha County Community Health Assessment) respondents indicated that drug and alcohol use was the third most critical health concern in the county (just after affordable healthcare and affordable housing).
In search of a trusted partner with a history of exceptional client care, Froedtert South identified Guardian Recovery as a well-established treatment provider with the effective and compassionate care the Kenosha community deserves.
“After vetting several potential partners, we found Guardian Recovery had earned a reputation for its world-class drug and alcohol treatment facilities,” said Tom Kelley, Chief Financial Officer for Froedtert South. “Guardian Recovery’s programs tackle addiction on every level—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. They believe that this holistic approach to recovery gives their clients the absolute best chance at transforming their lives. Froedtert South strongly believes this partnership with Guardian Recovery will provide significant resources and a big step toward combating the drug and alcohol addiction needs of the Kenosha community and surrounding areas, which was identified as one of the most critical health concerns in the Kenosha County Community Health Needs Assessment.”
Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala concurs. "This partnership marks a critical step forward in our ongoing efforts to address the pressing issues of substance abuse and addiction that affect so many in our community,” he said. “The new center will provide essential services, including detoxification, rehabilitation, and aftercare support, offering hope and recovery to those in need. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Froedtert South and Guardian Recovery for their commitment to this vital cause. Together, we are taking a significant step toward a healthier, more resilient Kenosha."
Along with providing clients with behavioral healthcare, the new facility will offer supportive care and services to clients’ families and support systems. Additionally, Guardian Recovery anticipates that the facility will add more than 70 jobs to the local community. Plus, by simply investing in drug and alcohol addiction services, the community stands to decrease related public health and safety costs. Research from the Office of National Drug Control Policy has shown that every dollar invested in a substance use disorder treatment center saves $4 in healthcare costs and $7 in law enforcement and criminal justice costs.
Located within the Froedtert Kenosha Center and comprising the three stories directly below the ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Kenosha, the Guardian Recovery — Kenosha Addiction Center will offer evidence-based detox and inpatient care via individually customized care plans. The new facility will provide 72 detox/residential beds available to those aged 18 and older.
Along with accepting various insurance plans and self-payment options, the Kenosha Addiction Center will also welcome clients with Medicaid coverage. As such, the more than 1 million Medicaid recipients in Wisconsin will have access to life-changing substance use disorder treatment at a cost they can afford.
The facility will provide traditional therapies—e.g., medication assisted treatment (MAT), dual-diagnosis care (aka co-occuring disorder treatment), aftercare coordination, case management, alumni programs, and individual, group, and family therapy—alongside holistic treatment options such as nutritional therapy, yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices.
Clients will also have access to a top-of-the-line fitness center, delicious meals, expansive lake views, and more. Plus, the three-floor space will undergo a complete renovation process to ensure the environment is fully updated and modernized with the on-trend colors, comforts, and amenities that Guardian Recovery’s clients have come to expect.
“Guardian Recovery is honored to join forces with Froedtert South to bring accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare to Kenosha,” said Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery. “This partnership with Froedtert South allows us to extend our evidence-based care model to a community with an extraordinary need and, at the same time, a shortage of providers and resources. Staffed by licensed and compassionate addiction professionals, the new facility will offer state-of-the-art amenities, breathtaking lake views, and a modern design—providing a safe and nurturing environment to foster long-term recovery for individuals and enhanced well-being for the community.”
To learn more about Guardian Recovery, visit www.guardianrecovery.com. For insights on Froedtert South, visit www.froedtertsouth.com.
About Guardian Recovery
Guardian Recovery is a national network of behavioral healthcare centers dedicated to providing high-quality addiction and mental health treatment. Our approach combines advanced technology with traditional and holistic therapies to offer personalized care for each client. With a focus on lifelong healing, we meet individuals wherever they are in their recovery journey. Our services include specialized programs for adults and adolescents with comprehensive support for various mental health and addiction issues, ensuring a tailored approach to recovery.
About Froedtert South
Froedtert South is a comprehensive regional healthcare system that has served southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois communities for over 120 years. Froedtert South provides services primarily through the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and several other clinic locations.
We at Froedtert South are committed to living out the healing ministries of the Judeo-Christian faiths by providing exceptional and compassionate healthcare services that promote the dignity and well-being of the people we serve, this is our Mission and our reason for being.
We strive to recruit and retain highly qualified and well-trained physicians and staff and purchase the best diagnostic and therapeutic medical equipment that our financial resources will permit. We also strive to be accessible to all members of the communities we serve by providing emergent and urgent healthcare needs irrespective of ability to pay. This is our commitment to the fundamental components of quality, accessibility, and affordability which impact the delivery of healthcare.
In our efforts to make the best in healthcare available locally to the communities we serve, Froedtert South has built strong relationships with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Our Mission is the foundation for the care delivered through our multiple locations. Our locations are positioned to deliver services to people residing in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, western Kenosha County, and Northern Illinois.
