2024 wildfire response no small feat

July 22, 2024

By Shannon McIntire

AMARILLO — Earlier this year, the Texas Panhandle was engulfed in the largest wildfire in the state’s history, setting ablaze more than 1 million acres and prompting a rapid response from TxDOT crews in the area.

The inferno forced the evacuation of several small towns, while setting the region’s major city on edge as flames crept closer.

TxDOT’s Amarillo District staff sprang into action immediately, helping city and county officials during the disaster while also providing support to impacted communities in its aftermath.

“Our employees provided fuel, barricades and traffic control for the firefighters during the fires,” said Wes Kimmell, director of operations with the Amarillo District. “The firefighters worked to stop the spread with water and firebreaks. TxDOT’s rights of way are natural firebreaks and the firefighters often made a stand in our roadways trying to beat the fires.”

The spreading fire prompted the evacuation of several towns — including Canadian and Pampa — while also threatening a nearby powerplant.

“They were sending people all over the place,” Kimmell said. “U.S. 60 was closed so there were only a few ways out — the traffic was a challenge.”

As the fire ran its course, the blaze crept near the Panhandle’s biggest city.

“It came close to Amarillo at one point, but the wind shifted,” said Brent Lane, district maintenance administrator. “The city was like an ash cloud. The smoke was everywhere. Pretty scary.”

After containing the fire, city and county officials asked the local TxDOT team to help with cleanup efforts around the town of Fritch, where an estimated 100 homes had been reduced to rubble, according to Lane.

“The damage was devastating,” he said.

Since TxDOT employees are prohibited from entering private property, the district worked with local and state authorities to plan rubble removal and communicate the action to residents.

“Everyone had to move the debris to the edge of the property line so we could haul it off,” Kimmell said. “We also had to follow state guidelines for disposal.”

Spanning two, 10-hour days and half a day, the district’s cleanup effort collected more than 13,000 cubic yards of debris or roughly enough for 1,300 dump truck loads.

“We had 128 employees participating in the project, which is a good chunk of the people in our office,” Kimmell said. “We had 68 dump trucks, 14 loaders, an excavator and other equipment. It involved a lot of effort.”

In addition, the district had its own damage to address. The fire burned guardrail posts, signs and other installations. Trees also burned and road blockages became more prevalent as the blaze spread.

“The fire jumped interstates,” Kimmell said. “The winds were outrageous and spread the fire faster.”

Following containment of the fire and the start of cleanup and recovery efforts, district employees sprang into action.

“We are really proud of all our crew members,” Lane said. “They are always ready to stand up and do what’s necessary. They came in without question and took care of the job quickly. The people in town were great, too. They moved their debris to the edge of the right of way and helped us out a lot.”

Amarillo District’s response marked the first step in rebuilding the community.

“Our employees accepted the challenge of assisting with the cleanup even as we all faced this widespread destruction,” Kimmell said. “It was impressive to be a part of.”