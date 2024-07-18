Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: NIFA Awards $299,954 to North Dakota State University to Develop Fiber-Based Packaging for E-Commerce

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awarded $299,954 to North Dakota State University through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI). This funding will support research to increase the use of natural, fiber-based, compostable packing materials for e-commerce using under-utilized agricultural byproducts.

