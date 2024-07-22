Call for Applications: Food and Economic Security through Entrepreneurship Training for Women and Youth in Afghanistan

Phase I (August to October 2024)

Approximately 150 participants will be invited to join an online training on entrepreneurship, such as the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and agribusiness. Participants will learn how to identify alternative livelihood opportunities with high potential as business start-ups in their context. Participants will complete self-paced online courses, peer-to-peer discussions, assignments, and webinars by regional and international experts in the field.

Phase II (November 2024 to January 2025)

Approximately 100 top-ranked participants will be selected to continue and learn entrepreneurial tools, techniques and best practices to devise solutions for food security challenges. The participants will also prepare to launch innovative and sustainable businesses and projects that address the urgent needs stemming from food insecurity in Afghanistan. These may include climate-smart agricultural and aquacultural practices to counter environmental constraints. Participants will devise and implement strategies to address such local needs.

Phase III (January 2024-March 2025)

Approximately 25 top performers will develop ready-to-launch blueprints for novel enterprises/projects, each with significant potential for job creation and resilience-building within the agri-food sector. This phase will include mentorship and coaching online, and a possible intensive workshop will be either online or in person, depending on the situation in Afghanistan and the participants’ circumstances.