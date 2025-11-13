UNITAR at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha

Solution Session “The Social Accelerator – Glocal Training and Research for Inclusive Growth”

On 6 November, hosted by the UNITAR Division for People and Social Development, and co-organized with GOPAC, Lusail University, Bahçeşehir University, and Majmaah University, this in-person Solutions Session showcased actionable and scalable solutions connecting global expertise with locally grounded initiatives to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

The event convened representatives from CIFAL Global Network, academia, government, and international organizations in an engaging exchange of ideas and practices. Moderated by Ms Ebru Canan-Sokullu, the session featured Mr Alex Mejia, Director of Division for People and Social Development and Executive Head of CIFAL Global Network; Dr Deisi Kusztra, President of the World Family Organization (WFO); Prof. Esra Hatipoğlu, Rector of Bahçeşehir University; Prof. Firas Alhadithi, Executive Director of CIFAL Doha; Prof. Aiman Jameel Albarakati, Executive Director of CIFAL Saudi Arabia; and Dr Fatma Al-Mesleh, Vice President of Lusail University.

Drawing on the experience of UNITAR and its CIFAL Global Network, the discussion demonstrated how integrity and anti-corruption training, ethical governance, digital transformation, inclusive leadership, youth empowerment, and innovation can drive tangible social impact through “glocal” approaches that connect global expertise with local action. Speakers emphasised that training, research, and multi-sector collaboration are critical to accelerating social development and inclusive growth, translating the Sustainable Development Goals into practical outcomes for communities worldwide.

Solution Session “Empowering Social Development through Higher Education Efforts: Scalable Leadership Solutions from LEAP-FAST”

Hosted in partnership with UNESCO, UNITAR, and Majmaah University, this session showcased the LEAP-FAST (Leaders in Higher Education Alliance & Programme – For Accelerating Sustainability Transformations) initiative as a model for empowering early-career academics through future-oriented leadership development to strengthen higher education’s role in driving sustainable and inclusive transformation, particularly across the Global South.

Mr Alex Mejia, in his opening remarks, reiterated UNITAR’s dedication to capacity building with this flagship programme, which accelerates leadership of HEIs, and UNITAR’s role as a catalyst for capacity-building and knowledge-sharing in building inclusive, accountable, and sustainable societies worldwide.

Through its two extensive sessions moderated by Ms Ebru Canan-Sokullu and active participation from Ministers of Education, Senior leaders of Universities, UNITAR reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, engaging and transforming Leadership at Higher Education Institutions by promoting ethical governance, innovation, and inclusive leadership.

Participation in the Session “Empowering Young Professionals Through Education and Skill Development for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth”

Organized by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), this discussion explored how education and leadership training can equip youth with the competencies needed for a rapidly changing world. Ms Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Deputy Director of Division for People and Social Development of UNITAR, Director of UNITAR’s Global Water Academy, and Associate Head of the CIFAL Global Network, shared UNITAR’s experience in transforming knowledge into action through interdisciplinary and values-based learning. She emphasised that empowering young professionals requires reimagining education to combine digital and green skills with ethics and empathy. Mr Alex Mejia also joined the session with a floor intervention, reinforcing UNITAR’s engagement in advancing youth empowerment and inclusive growth.