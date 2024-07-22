David Callner Joins INCATech as Chief Technology & Growth Officer
David is a transformation leader who will drive the innovation of our technical capabilities and AI solutions for our government customers, as well as expand next-generation career paths for our staff”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITE STATED, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCATech is proud to announce the appointment of David Callner as its new Chief Technology & Growth Office. Mr. Callner brings over two decades of distinguished experience in IT and business development to his new role, where he will lead INCATech’s technology practice areas and spearhead the company’s growth strategy.
— Liliana Freedman, INCATech President & CEO
Before joining INCATech, Mr. Callner performed in “C” level roles driving growth and technology at several successful Federal Government Contractors. Mr. Callner’s career in business development stands as a beacon of success, defined by his unparalleled ability to secure high-value contracts across various sectors. His journey, marked by a series of strategic wins, has been instrumental in driving significant revenue growth and securing competitive advantages for the organizations he has represented winning billions of dollars of business with a career win rate of ~40%.
Mr. Callner’s career is marked by strategic excellence and a commitment to innovation. His background as a combat military veteran further enhances his leadership, bringing a unique perspective and exceptional strategic planning skills to INCATech. Mr. Callner is also a published author and an award-winning tech leader, recognized for his contributions to digital transformation and AI innovation.
Mr. Callner holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas Austin and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University. His technical leadership has been recognized with awards such as the BIG AI Excellence Award for the OpenCloud CX platform and he is also a recipient of the Peerlyst DevSecOps Top 50 Most Influential.
About INCATech
INCATech is a leading SBA certified, 100% Woman Owned Small Business specializing in providing innovative technology solutions to U.S. Government and commercial customers. With a focus on Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Enterprise Data Management (EDM), User-Centered Design (UCD), and Secure Cloud Services (SCS), INCATech delivers breakthrough results through agile methodologies and state-of-the-art products.
