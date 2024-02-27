INCATech Achieves ISO 20000-1:2018 Certification for Exceptional IT Service Management
By achieving ISO 2000:2018, INCATech has established a Total Quality and Security Management System which allows us to offer our staff and customers high quality operations and service delivery.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCATech, a leading provider of innovative technological solutions, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO 20000-1:2018 certification, demonstrating its commitment to delivering superior IT service management.
— President & CEO, Liliana Freedman
The ISO 20000-1:2018 certification recognizes organizations that adhere to international standards of excellence in IT service management. It signifies that INCATech has implemented a robust framework to consistently deliver high-quality IT services, meeting the diverse needs and expectations of its federal and commercial clients. INCATech formulates solutions for our customers by drawing from our five deep areas of technical and tradecraft expertise:
• Enterprise Data Management.
• Cloud & Platform Services
• Geospatial Service & Solutions
• User-Centered Design
• Acquisition & Financial Services
The certification validates INCATech’s ability to effectively manage service delivery processes, ensure customer satisfaction, and drive continual improvement. By aligning with globally recognized best practice, INCATech strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable efficient IT solutions.
About INCATeh
INCATech is a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to the U.S. Government and commercial customers for more than a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. We listen and co-create the technical solutions for today and ensure a maturity path to keep pace with the problems of tomorrow.
