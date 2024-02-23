Daniel Mika Named Account Executive to lead INCATech's Business Development Team
INCATech has named Daniel Mika to lead the Business Development team as Account Executive.
Mika brings an ideal combination of DoD/IC Business Development expertise along with project & proposal management. He's led significant growth in INCATech’s capture and customer acquisition efforts.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To most effectively serve our current customers and expand into new ones, INCATech has named Daniel Mika to lead the Business Development team as Account Executive. Mika is spearheading INCATech's efforts to include:
— Vice President of Corporate Development, Bruce Freedman
• Leading integrated capture and proposal support on new business opportunities aligned with INCATech’s mission and Practice Areas
• Building partnerships with key industry teammates and leaders
• Facilitating strategic capability and customer expansion, focused on the DoD/Intel space
• Supporting INCATech’s Practice Areas with focused opportunity and customer insight
• Leading INCATech’s new business pipeline development
• Mentoring adjacent corporate functions on capture and customer processes
• Attending and preparing tradeshow and event engagements
Mika has extensive experience developing federal proposals, effectively facilitating and maintaining DoD/IC customer and teammate relationships and driving opportunities to deliver well-aligned solutions. Additionally, he supports INCATech leadership with strategic analysis and business process improvements and expansion.
Mika serves as a primary Point of Contract (POC) for federal customers to engage with and collaborate. He provides both advisory and communication of strategic and tactical recommendations to the government to fulfill their mission needs and requirements. His efforts have achieved a significant increase in INCATech responses to Government Requests for Information and a pipeline that has more than doubled in the last four months.
About INCATech
INCATech is a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to the U.S. Government and commercial customers for more than a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. We listen and co-create the technical solutions for today and ensure a maturity path to keep pace with the problems of tomorrow.
