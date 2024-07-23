St Edmund Hall at University of Oxford Makes Historic Archives Accessible with Soutron
I would recommend Soutron to other archives. Their help desk is quick to act, better than any other that I have had to deal with.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, today reports that St Edmund Hall, a historic college at the University of Oxford, uses Soutron, a modern web-based archiving system, to make their archives available to researchers, scholars, and the public. The use of Soutron Archive marks a significant advancement in the archive management and accessibility of the college's extensive historical archives, ensuring continued relevance and discoverability.
— Rob Petre, Archivist, St Edmunds Hall, University of Oxford
St Edmund Hall, affectionately known as 'Teddy Hall,' boasts a rich history dating back to the 1190s. The Hall's archives, which contain documents from the 17th century onwards, are a vital resource for researchers and scholars. These archives encompass administrative papers, financial records, documents about the college’s buildings, club and society records, and personal papers of former principals, fellows, staff, and students. However, limitations with their previous system hindered access to this valuable collection.
The college faced a significant challenge with its previous archival system, AdLib, which limited visibility into its digital collections. A more robust, flexible solution was needed to ensure the continued accessibility and management of these invaluable records.
Rob Petre, the Archivist at St Edmund Hall, explored various options and selected Soutron Archive for its flexibility and user-friendly interface. The web-based system allowed for the seamless upload and visibility of legacy archive data, eliminating the need for re-cataloguing. Benefits of Soutron Archive to St Edmunds Hall since implementation include:
• Modern, Web-based Archive System: Soutron Archive provides a reliable platform for storing irreplaceable information, ensuring its long-term availability and relevance. Its robust features support the college's research endeavors, contributing to knowledge expansion at Oxford University.
• Effortless Migration: Soutron efficiently uploaded and made visible all legacy archive data, eliminating the need for downstream migration work like re-cataloging old reference numbers. Researchers and scholars can now easily discover and access invaluable resources through Soutron's intuitive search portal.
• Ease of Use: According to Rob Petre, "Soutron is instinctive to use. The field records are nicely ordered in a straightforward manner, fitting the workload into one page. Having the fields show up straightaway lets you see what you’ve done and what’s next, unlike some systems that use a tab structure, and you must click from tab to tab.” This intuitive design enhances efficiency and productivity in archival management workflows.
• Flexible and Customizable Database: Soutron's relational database allows for the categorization and classification of archival items using custom fields. This flexibility accommodates inherited catalogues without requiring changes to original reference numbers, streamlining the management process. "Soutron has been very good at tweaking their database system to accommodate our needs," Rob further states.
• Enhanced User Experience: The system's integrated search portal offers both public and restricted access to materials, with simple and advanced search functionalities. This control over display and access bolsters the archive's reputation and ensures that special collections are displayed effectively.
• Security and Privacy: Soutron provides granular security permissions, ensuring that sensitive records and private materials remain protected. This capability is crucial for managing copyright and privacy concerns.
Since implementing Soutron Archive, St Edmund Hall has solidified its role as a vital guardian of Oxford University's information and knowledge. The archive is now more accessible and manageable, supporting the college's mission to be a greener, more diverse, and accessible institution. “I would recommend Soutron to other archives. Their help desk is quick to act, better than any other that I have had to deal with,” concludes Rob Petre.
The full case study can be accessed here: https://www.soutron.com/case-studies/Soutron-Global-Case_Study-Oxford-Uni-St-Edmund-Hall_US_letter.pdf
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
