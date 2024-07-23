Klink Finance Partners with XVC Tech To Accelerate Growth for dApps and Tokens on XDC Network
This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing wealth creation opportunities and delivering enhanced value to the Klink community”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klink Finance has recently announced a long-term strategic partnership with XVC Tech, XDC Network & its ecosystem, aimed at fostering regular channel collaborations to accelerate growth for dApps and tokens deployed on the XDC network.
— Chris James Murphy, Co-Founder Klink Finance
Investment & collaboration:
The Klink service model supports the XDC ecosystem by enabling projects to list tokens for swaps, holdings, and yield earnings while participating in investment-led action quests to boost volume and new long-term holders on top of the native chain.
Klink’s platform also provides access to XDC yield generation, fostering long-term TVL through fixed interest and prize pool rewards. Additionally, XDC projects gain long-term user growth through exposure via Klink affiliate services, driving low CAC user acquisition via its proprietary web3 offer wall and quest services, converting community members into active long-term project users.
Quote from Mr Atul Khekade, co-founder - XDC Network:
“We are happy to join on the cap table of Klink Finance alongside prominent co-investors like UOB Ventures (backed by UOB Bank - one of the most renowned financial institutions in the world), Blockchain Founders Fund, Master Ventures, Signum Capital, Castrum Capital, Trive Ventures and Taisu Ventures. Being a front facing personal finance app that incentivises users with rewards, Klink Finance will onboard hundreds of thousands of users to XDC Network ecosystem. With appealing features, UI and tech for GenZ users, we believe that Klink Finance will be a major success story that upgrades user experience from web2 to web3.”
Quote from Mr Chris James Murphy, Co-Founder Klink Finance:
“This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing wealth creation opportunities and delivering enhanced value to the Klink community through frequent and valuable long term partners contributing mutual growth.”
About Klink Finance:
Klink is a leading crypto platform that innovatively combines quest-based task rewards with high-growth investing opportunities. Klink provides a unique opportunity for its users to earn cryptocurrencies for participation in daily affiliate-sponsored activities whilst growing their investments simultaneously. For more information about Klink Finance visit https://www.klinkfinance.com/
About XVC Tech:
XVC Tech is an Investment Company based out of Dubai, DIFC with a focus on early-stage Web3 startups backed by the founders of XDC Network. As the venture arm of the XDC Network, XVC Tech plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and growth within the blockchain industry. For more information about XVC Tech visit https://xvc.tech/
About XDC Network:
XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases, including Global Trade Finance, payment, Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient. Find more information about XDC Network by visiting our website XinFin.org, XDC.org
