MEDIA RELEASE: Department of Education Supports Learning and Enrichment Over the Summer

The Maine Department of Education has awarded $2,788,372 in Summer Learning and Enrichment Grant funding to 61 Maine schools. Summer programs differ from school to school, sometimes taking the form of community partnerships, field trips, career exploration, and innovative curricula that prepare students for the school year ahead while addressing pandemic-related learning loss.

“This investment in summer learning across 61 Maine schools demonstrates the Department’s commitment to year-round, holistic education,” said Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “From prioritizing outdoor education in Stacyville to pre-apprenticeships in Skowhegan, we’re seeing innovative approaches that address students’ academic, social, and emotional needs. We’re ensuring every Maine student has the opportunity to thrive, both in summer and throughout the school year.”

Summer Learning and Enrichment programs address k-12 students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs, prioritizing underserved students and students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to aid students’ post-pandemic recovery by offering extra math and literacy instruction, tutoring, and outdoor learning.

“We’re excited to get this work underway this summer and demonstrate how much kids can grow their skills when engagement is at the core of instructional design,” said Nikki Remsen, the Elementary Summer Academy Lead for South Portland Public Schools. Remsen is leading a Summer Learning and Enrichment-funded program for South Portland students in grades K-5. “Rising 1st -5th graders will be diving into interdisciplinary units founded in engineering with support from the Boston Museum of Science and their Engineering is Elementary (EiE) units,” explained Remsen. The EiE programs started in the summer and will then roll into the fall, ensuring more students can access the museum’s lessons.

In Skowhegan, at Somerset Career & Technical Center (SCTC), over fifty students have enrolled in Summer Learning and Enrichment programs like Career and College Prep, Financial Literacy, Writing Workshop, and the inaugural session of their Pre-Apprenticeship program with Sappi Global’s Somerset Mill. Sappi, Maine DOL, Maine DOE, and SCTC worked together to create a unique pre-apprenticeship opportunity for their newest graduates focused on the electrical and instrumentation fields. Participants gained insights into mill operations, acquired essential safety skills, and heard of the benefits to Sappi employees. As the week concluded, students were interviewed for the chance to participate in Sappi’s Electrical and Instrumentation apprenticeship program.

“The initiative underscores SCTC’s commitment to equipping students with practical skills and real-world experiences that pave the way for successful futures in their chosen fields,” said David Dorr, the Director of Somerset Career and Technical Center.

At Katahdin Elementary School, students spend the summer outside, learning through community partnerships. Guest speakers from Chewonki and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry came in with hands-on lessons about Maine vertebrates, flora, and fauna. Students also went on field trips to Katahdin Children and Families Foundation (KCFF) and a local strawberry farm, Golden Ridge Farms.

You can find a complete list of awardees below.

The Summer Learning and Enrichment grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and is part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response page to learn more about the American Rescue Plan and how Maine used Federal Emergency Relief Funding to support Education.

Organization Name County
Acton Public Schools York
Andover Public Schools Oxford
Appleton Public Schools Knox
Bangor Public Schools Penobscot
Bar Harbor Public Schools Hancock
Biddeford Public Schools York
Brewer Public Schools Penobscot
Bristol Public Schools Lincoln
Brooklin Public Schools Hancock
Deer Isle-Stonington CSD Hancock
East Range CSD Washington
Easton Public Schools Aroostook
Ellsworth Public Schools Hancock
Great Salt Bay CSD Lincoln
Jefferson Public Schools Lincoln
Kittery Public Schools York
Lisbon Public Schools Androscoggin
Madawaska Public Schools Aroostook
Maine Arts Academy Kennebec
Maine Connections Academy Cumberland
Mount Desert Public Schools Hancock
Nobleboro Public Schools Lincoln
Portland Public Schools Cumberland
RSU 09 Franklin
RSU 10 Oxford
RSU 11/MSAD 11 Kennebec
RSU 12 Lincoln
RSU 13 Knox
RSU 15/MSAD 15 Cumberland
RSU 16 Androscoggin
RSU 17/MSAD 17 Oxford
RSU 20 Waldo
RSU 21 York
RSU 24 Hancock
RSU 34 Penobscot
RSU 35/MSAD 35 York
RSU 38 Kennebec
RSU 40/MSAD 40 Knox
RSU 54/MSAD 54 Somerset
RSU 56 Oxford
RSU 57/MSAD 57 York
RSU 63/MSAD 63 Penobscot
RSU 72/MSAD 72 Oxford
RSU 75/MSAD 75 Sagadahoc
RSU 78 Franklin
RSU 80/MSAD 04 Piscataquis
RSU 82/MSAD 12 Somerset
RSU 84/MSAD 14 Washington
RSU 86/MSAD 20 Aroostook
RSU 88/MSAD 24 Aroostook
RSU 89 Penobscot
Saco Public Schools York
Scarborough Public Schools Cumberland
South Bristol Public Schools Lincoln
South Portland Public Schools Cumberland
Southwest Harbor Public Schools Hancock
Tremont Public Schools Hancock
Trenton Public Schools Hancock
Veazie Public Schools Penobscot
West Bath Public Schools Sagadahoc
Winthrop Public Schools Kennebec
Yarmouth Schools Cumberland

 

