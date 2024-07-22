Grants Awarded to Increase Biofuels Access Across Minnesota

Sixteen retail service stations throughout the state have received grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to increase access to and sales of motor fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol.

Through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant program, the 16 stations were awarded a total of over $3 million in one-time funds through a competitive review process. A full list of this year’s recipients and their award amounts is found below.

“With the EPA’s recent decision to allow year-round E15 sales for 2024 and beyond, the MDA is pleased to partner with these service stations to expand access to this lower-cost, cleaner fuel alternative at the pump for Minnesotans while supporting our state’s agricultural community,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Grant funds can be used to cover costs associated with the replacement or upgrading of current station equipment so it can be certified as compatible with E25 or higher motor fuel blends. To be eligible, grantees must be a retail petroleum dispenser in Minnesota with no more than 10 sites.

Details of previously funded projects as well as more information on the Biofuels Infrastructure Grant can be found on the MDA website.

Funding for this grant program is made available through a legislative appropriation for the AGRI Program, as well as additional support from Minnesota Corn. The AGRI Program administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Grantee Organization/

Station Name Location Grant Award

Amount AJ's Gas & Grocery Inc Herman $199,000 Argyle Clark Argyle $145,686 Clearview General Store Lutsen $199,000 Fred's Store Goodland Goodland $159,084 Hallock Cenex Hallock $194,980.50 Jerry's U-Save Morris $199,000 Kenny's Tire and Auto Bemidji $199,000 Lac qui Parle Co-op Madison Madison $199,000 Morris Coop North Station Morris $199,000 Pump n Munch Robbinsdale Robbinsdale $199,000 Robbinsdale BP Robbinsdale $199,000 Sabin C Store Sabin $199,000 Shell in Jordan Jordan $199,000 Station 59 Thief River Falls $179,431 The Corner Store Inver Grove Heights $199,000 The One Stop Longville $171,238 Total Awarded $3,039,419.50

