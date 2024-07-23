Mirriad's Virtual Product Placement Solution Now Measurable Across Both Linear and Digital Channels
Enhancement Aligns with Standard TV Ad Reporting, Offering Comprehensive Audience Reach and Lower Funnel Outcome DataNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leader in virtual product placement (VPP), is proud to announce that its VPP technology can now be measured at scale across both linear and digital channels. This advancement ensures that Mirriad’s placements are seamlessly integrated with standard TV ad reporting, providing a robust and comprehensive view of ad delivery within the format mix.
For the first time, advertisers can access detailed audience reach data for Mirriad's virtual product placement, allowing them to accurately assess the impact of their placements. This integration also enables the overlay of lower funnel outcome measurements, including sales, store visits, and website traffic, giving brands a holistic view of their advertising performance and its direct correlation to consumer actions.
“We are excited to offer a measurement solution that fits seamlessly with the strategies advertisers are already using,” said Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad. “By aligning our measurement capabilities with standard TV ad reporting, we’re providing advertisers with the confidence to invest in virtual product placement, knowing they can accurately measure its effectiveness and impact.”
This development represents a significant step forward for the industry, offering advertisers the data they need to make informed decisions and optimize their media investments.
For more information about Mirriad’s virtual product placement solutions and measurement capabilities, please visit mirriad.com.
About Mirriad
The advertising solution for the streaming age, Mirriad’s multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, Music, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and India.
