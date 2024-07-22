Ventripoint Announces Director Resignation

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSX:VPT)

Robert has been an amazing Director for the last 5 years. His enthusiasm for the Company has known no bounds. Nevertheless, it is the hallmark of good governance to have board renewal.” — Dr. George Adams

TORONTO, ON, CA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV: VPT; OTC: VPTDF) announces that Robert Hodgkinson has resigned as a director of the Company effective July 22, 2024.

“Robert has been an amazing Director for the last 5 years. His enthusiasm for the Company has known no bounds. Nevertheless, it is the hallmark of good governance to have board renewal and so the Company will be appointing a new Director in due course”; stated Dr. George Adams, Executive Chairman of Ventripoint.

Mr. Hodgkinson will continue to advise the Company as he has joined the Board of Business Advisors, which is chaired by Samuel Schwartz.

The Company wishes to thank Robert Hodgkinson for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary KBR technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

