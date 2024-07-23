Arcalea Announces New Partnership with AdsIntelligence to Revolutionize Real Estate Marketing Analytics

Galileo AdsIntelligence

AdsIntelligence Empowers Real Estate Market with Galileo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcalea, the innovative force behind the Galileo marketing analytics platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with AdsIntelligence, a leading advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland. This collaboration marks an important step in enhancing data-driven marketing solutions for the real estate sector.

Empowering Real Estate Marketing with Advanced Analytics

Through this partnership, AdsIntelligence will leverage Arcalea’s state-of-the-art Galileo analytics tools to deliver superior data-driven marketing strategies to real estate businesses. Galileo, recognized as one of this year’s Fortune Most Innovative Products, is renowned for its AI-driven insights and cookieless tracking technology, designed to meet the dynamic needs of the real estate market, ensuring precise marketing effectiveness and data-driven decision-making.

Advantages of Galileo for Real Estate

“Galileo is crafted to transform how real estate businesses approach marketing, providing powerful tools to navigate the cookieless future of advertising,” said Jay Dixon, Owner of AdsIntelligence. “Our partnership to offer Galileo allows us to offer top-tier marketing analytics to the real estate industry.”

Enhancing Real Estate Marketing Efficiency

Arcalea’s Galileo has already demonstrated substantial impact with clients experiencing an average 37% efficiency gains in their marketing, across all initiatives. The platform goes beyond traditional metrics to provide deep insights into the effectiveness of marketing efforts, demonstrating its value in a competitive real estate market.

Commitment to Growth and Domain Expertise

This partnership aligns with Arcalea’s broader strategy to tailor its offerings to the specific needs of diverse markets worldwide, ensuring businesses have access to data-driven attribution and analytics that drive growth and informed decision-making.

“Galileo is the perfect platform for agencies and marketers to enhance their service offerings and deliver greater value to their stakeholders,” added Mike Stratta, CEO and Founder of Arcalea. “This collaboration not only supports Arcalea’s growth but also empowers AdsIntelligence to heighten their already remarkable client results.”

Industry Focus

“We are thrilled to partner with Arcalea and their cutting-edge technology,” said Jay Dixon. “This collaboration will enable us to provide even more precise and effective marketing strategies, ultimately driving better results and client satisfaction.”

About Arcalea

Arcalea is dedicated to redefining the landscape of marketing analytics by providing businesses with comprehensive, AI-enhanced insights that drive marketing success. Based in Chicago, Arcalea continues to innovate and lead in transformative marketing solutions globally.

About AdsIntelligence

AdsIntelligence Marketing is a premier, full-service agency with an emphasis on digital media, specializing in the new home building industry. Located in Annapolis, Maryland, they serve regional and national new home builders and developers across the country.