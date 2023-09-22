Area Kiwanis Clubs Team Up to Host 3rd Annual Baby Shower Drive

From September 24 to October 5, 2023, two area Kiwanis Clubs will host a Community-Wide Baby Shower Drive for new and gently used baby items, benefitting the Breakfast with Baby program.

Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines and eKiwanis Club of Greater Chicago Collecting Donations to Address Local Diaper Need

DES PLAINES, IL, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two area Kiwanis Clubs, the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines and the eKiwanis Club of Greater Chicago, will hold their third annual community-wide Baby Shower Drive from September 24-October 5, 2023. With drop-off locations in and around Des Plaines, the clubs will collect baby goods and monetary donations to benefit Breakfast with Baby (BWB), a program of the Des Plaines Salvation Army. The goal of the clubs is to create a wave of good by “showering” the local organization with donations.

Numerous local organizations and businesses have extended their support as drop-off locations. Community members may bring donations to the following locations September 24-October 5, 2023.

● Des Plaines Public Library (1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines)

● Prairie Lakes Community Center (515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines)

● Des Plaines History Center (781 Pearson St., Des Plaines)

● MBD Martial Arts (1508 Miner St., Des Plaines)

● First Congregational UCC (766 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines)

● Park Ridge Public Library (20 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge)

● Jane L. Westerhold Early Learning Center (1375 S. 5th Ave., Des Plaines, School District 62 families only)

Through this two-week-long, community-wide event, the clubs seek to make a difference for the one in three local mothers facing diaper need. With drop-off locations around the Des Plaines and Park Ridge area, community members may donate baby items or make financial donations.

Most-needed items include baby diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, and baby blankets. New or gently used clothes, sizes newborn to 2T, are also accepted, among other things. To view the complete list, visit ekiwanis.org/baby-shower-drive/.

Donated items will be distributed to families demonstrating financial need who have a child under one year of age or a mother who is at least seven months pregnant. On the second Saturday of each month, the Salvation Army in Des Plaines provides spiritual and material support through the Breakfast with Baby program. Both Kiwanis Clubs have a longstanding partnership with BWB.

“A lack of diapers increases the risk of disease, including diaper rash, staph infections, and hepatitis. It also increases the possibility of child abuse such as Shaken Baby Syndrome as the babies cry more when wearing dirty diapers,” explained Cheryl Hagedorn, Director of the Breakfast with Baby program. “Support from the community helps to minimize these risks.”

A truly collaborative, community effort, additional in-kind support for the Baby Shower Drive was generously provided by Two Men and a Truck of Northbrook.

###

About eKiwanis of Greater Chicago

eKiwanis of Greater Chicago (“eKiwanis”) is an Internet-based Kiwanis club. Since 2002, members in Chicagoland have met virtually and addressed local needs through in-person service projects and fundraising. eKiwanis volunteer projects address local and global needs of children, contributing over 1,000 hours of service annually. Visit ekiwanis.org for more information.

About Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines

The Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines helps the children of Des Plaines and the world by supporting education and health initiatives where the need is most acute. Visit dpkiwanis.org for more information.

About Des Plaines Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is dedicated to “Doing the Most Good” through programs designed to holistically meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the most vulnerable populations. The Des Plaines Salvation Army provides a variety of services, such as the Breakfast with Baby Program, to help people in need in the community. For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/desplaines/.