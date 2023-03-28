Arcalea Awarded on The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List

Chicago Consultancy Earns Spot on Prestigious Multinational List for Third Consecutive Year

Our decision to bring our proprietary AI-based SaaS products to market has proven to be a game-changer for our growth trajectory. We look forward to further accelerating our success moving forward.” — Mike Stratta, CEO of Arcalea

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcalea, a leading provider of AI-enabled products and services, was recognized as #476 on The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies. Released on March 28, 2023, the list honors the most successful independent companies in North, South, and Central America that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues over a three-year period.

Arcalea has continued impressive growth in recent years, expanding its core offerings with the introduction of Polaris Multitouch™, Prism AI™ platform, and other proprietary, AI-enabled SaaS products to help clients optimize their sales and marketing efforts by leveraging the power of attribution modeling and machine learning. Clients across an array of industries are using Arcalea’s technology to gain insights into customer behavior, adapt to changing market conditions, and maximize business outcomes most effectively.

"We are grateful to be recognized as one of The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for the third consecutive year,” said Arcalea CEO Mike Stratta. “Our decision to bring our proprietary AI-based SaaS products to market has proven to be a game-changer for our growth trajectory. We look forward to further accelerating our success moving forward."

About Arcalea

Arcalea is an industry leader in AI-enabled Marketing. Arcalea designs, builds, and markets data intelligence products and services, and several proprietary methods for addressing marketing challenges using AI. Headquartered in Chicago with team members worldwide, the firm serves a diverse set of industries including pharmaceutical, CPG, defense, transportation, retail, and higher education, among others. Arcalea is both a three-time Inc 5000 and The Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies honoree and is Great Place to Work Certified. Learn more at arcalea.com.