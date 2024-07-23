Banded Future Gives Back to Fans with Free Ventura County Fair Tickets and First-Time Performance in the City

Banded Future frontmen Zap Rath and Jericho Law pose with new band members in preparation for high energy Ventura County Fair performance.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banded Future, the up-and-coming pop/hip hop group, is making headlines once again with their latest act of generosity. The group has announced that they will be reimbursing their fans for admission tickets to the Ventura County Fair in conjunction with their first-time performance at the venue.

This move is aimed at helping residents beat inflation and enjoy a fun day at the fair while also getting the chance to see their favorite group perform live.

The band is set to take the Chumash Casino-sponsored Seabreeze Stage on Saturday, August 10th at 9pm. This highly anticipated performance is part of the fair's diverse entertainment lineup, which also includes big names such as Ludacris, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

The band's lead singer, Jericho Law, expressed his excitement about the upcoming show and the opportunity to give back to fans of their music. He stated, "We are thrilled to be performing in Ventura County for the first time and to be able to give back to our fans in such a meaningful way. We understand the struggles that residents are facing with inflation, and we hope that our small gesture of giving away free fair tickets can bring some joy and relief to our supporters."

But that's not all - Banded Future has also announced that they will be giving away even more items from the stage during their performance at the fair. This means that fans who attend the show will have the chance to win even more through various contests and activities during the performance.

Generosity is just one way that Banded Future has positioned themselves as uniquely different in today's music landscape. They also bring virtuoso musical abilities, comedy, and clean lyrics to an increasingly artificial, negative, and vulgar hip hop scene. "People are tired of the same messages in hip hop," says frontman Zap Rath. "They want an alternative... we're the alternative."

Despite still being fairly new, Banded Future has gained a loyal fan base around the world. The group's unique blend of pop and hip hop has also earned them numerous accolades for their music and video content, including a Lennon Award, a California Music Video award, and several Telly and Communicator Awards. Their music has been described as "refreshing" and "uplifting," making them a perfect fit for the family-friendly atmosphere of the Ventura County Fair.

The fair, which runs from July 31st to August 11th, is a highly anticipated event in the community. With a variety of attractions, food vendors, and live entertainment, the event draws in thousands of visitors each year. Banded Future's performance on August 10th is expected to be a highlight, with fans eagerly anticipating their dynamic and engaging show. With their award-winning music and infectious energy, it's sure to be a night to remember.

Fans are advised to sign up early for ticket reimbursement, as it is limited to the first 20 people who sign up. For more information and updates, follow Banded Future on their social media channels and/or visit www.bandedfuture.com

For more information about the Ventura County Fair and its entertainment lineup, visit the official website at www.venturacountyfair.org.

