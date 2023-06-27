Hip Hop Duo Banded Future Combines Music and Food To Win Fifth and Sixth Awards

Banded Future members Jericho Law (L) and Zap Rath (R) pose with Bronze and Silver Telly Award Trophies Banded Future and Shelly show some serious attitude in this clip from "Sauce."

Banded Future has now won more video awards than music awards.” — Blackerberry Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner music and video production companies Blackerberry Music and Pit To Palace Productions are pleased to announce that pop/hip hop music duo Banded Future has won two Telly Awards for their music video entitled “Sauce.” The video is now a Bronze Telly Award Winner in Branded Content - Food/Beverage and a Silver Telly Award Winner in Non-Broadcast - Editing. This is Banded Future’s third award this year and their sixth award in less than three years.

"Sauce" is a unique and global collaboration with Colombian vocalist Shelly, Banded Future's record label imprint Blackerberry Music, music production entity Soulfire Music, video production groups Pit To Palace Productions and Ledgework, and South African hot sauce manufacturer African Dream Foods. The song for this music video, however, was tabled for some time after going through several failed iterations. Fortunately, Banded Future’s eventual inclusion of collaborators gave the song the spark it needed, and “Sauce” is now one of their most popular projects.

This collaborative effort is a successful endeavor that has increased the visibility of everyone involved. The video beautifully and uniquely intertwines music and food, highlighting several African Dream Foods sauce flavors throughout. The project also shows that creative brand partnerships can be powerful, even on a smaller scale. And independent artists like Banded Future can move the needle when music is paired with creative visual content.

Banded Future has been recognized for their visuals several times in the past, and the group has now won more video awards than music awards. Their debut music video "We Don't Care" won a Silver Telly Award in the Social Justice category in 2021, and the song “We Don’t Care” is still one of the duo’s most popular singles. Banded Future member Zap Rath remembers the award as "shockingly encouraging.” “At that time, we still didn’t know who we were or what we were doing,” says Zap. “I had never produced, directed, or edited a music video before. I had to do all three, and we actually won!"

Listeners can hear the single “Sauce” on all major music streaming platforms, and the “Sauce” music video and other award-winning video content can be found on Banded Future’s YouTube channel. Banded Future is also currently slated to perform concerts throughout this summer all over California and possibly beyond during their “Life’s A Circus” tour, and plans for the future include more new songs, collaborations, and videos, as well as self-produced live and virtual events.

Banded Future - Sauce (Official Music Video)