Los Angeles Food & Music Festival Offers Unlimited Tacos

Unlimted Taco & Music Fest features live music, giveaways, games, and all-you-can-eat tacos! Banded Future kicks off summer tour with The Unlimited Taco & Music Fest.

A new all-you-can-eat event called The Unlimited Taco & Music Fest is drawing attention to its producers: international award-winning music group Banded Future

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In another unconventional approach to sharing their music and message of unity, the Southern California-based pop/hip hop group Banded Future is hosting the first ever Unlimited Taco & Music Fest (UTMF). This Cinco de Mayo weekend event will be held Saturday, May 6th at the Arushi Gallery in Echo Park from 7pm - 11pm. The night will feature live music, giveaways, a custom gaming experience, and as the title suggests, all-you-can-eat tacos.

Banded Future has been making noise figuratively and literally after winning their 4th music award in 2 years. And, UTMF is actually the kickoff for their summer tour which includes main-stage performances at the Sacramento County Fair and UC Davis. Banded Future is a testament to how much independent music artists can do on their own. With no outside record labels, managers, or agents, the group is building a successful brand and growing the Banded Future Family, affectionately known as BFF's.

People are coming from all over to take part in UTMF, and attendees have been buying early bird tickets for the festival as far back as December of 2022. Erik Frost and his wife Kimberly are big fans of the group and are driving up all the way from San Diego to attend. "We are so excited to experience this," says Erik. "I bought my wife tickets to this event last Christmas." The couple also owns a clothing brand called The California Robe Company, which sponsored Banded Future's most recent California Dreamin' music video.

Other event collaborators include marketing companies Pit To Palace Productions and Red Modo, life coaching company Soulfire Awakening Method, and Mexican beverage company De La Calle. In addition, food manufacturer and collaborator African Dream Foods will have an array of sauces on hand for trial at the festival. This unique twist will allow attendees to combine African and Central American flavors to customize their culinary experience. "This is our vision; this is why we called ourselves Banded Future," says band member and co-founder Jericho Law. "We want a future with less divisiveness; a future where people are banded together."

For more information on The Unlimited Taco & Music Fest and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.utmfla.com. Please note, this festival is for adults 18 years of age or older, and no large bags or weapons of any kind are allowed. Attendees are also encouraged to use ridesharing services or the 92 or 10 Metro busses for transportation, as parking may be difficult.

For more information about Banded Future or to arrange media presence or an interview, please contact bandedfuture@gmail.com.